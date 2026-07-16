The Momentary Season To Feature Chris Lake, Zedd, Chance the Rapper, Death Cab for Cutie And More

(SFM) After a standout start to its 2026 outdoor concert season, which featured performances by Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, Wilco, Alison Krauss & Union Station, and more, the Momentary is set to host an acclaimed lineup of artists this summer across indie rock, Americana, hip-hop, folk, and electronic, further cementing its role as a premier destination for live music and culture.

This month, the Momentary will welcome some of contemporary music's most influential voices, beginning with platinum-selling indie-rock band Lord Huron on July 21 and an already sold-out performance by GRAMMY-Award nominated rock favorites Death Cab for Cutie on July 25, celebrating their first album in four years.

One of the season's marquee events arrives July 30 with Pulitzer and Grammy Award winning artist Rhiannon Giddens' American Tunes: Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing on July 30. Joining Giddens are GRAMMY-Award winners Mary Chapin Carpenter and Mavis Staples, along with the critically acclaimed Americana-folk band Hurray for the Riff Raff. The program is part of Giddens' special five-night concert series presented across the country imagined as an extension of her 2025 Juneteenth Hollywood Bowl concert in Los Angeles, joyfully celebrating the profound influence and enduring legacy of women and Black artists in shaping American folk music.

Four time GRAMMY-Award winning Americana trailblazer Sierra Ferrell will take the stage for another sold-out performance on August 14, followed by the widely-acclaimed indie-folk band Big Thief on August 19. Renowned electronic powerhouse Chris Lake will perform on August 29 and GRAMMY Award-winning producer and 2026 EDC Las Vegas headliner Zedd will perform on September 25. GRAMMY Award-winning hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper will close out the season on October 8 celebrating the 10th anniversary of his landmark mixtape, Coloring Book.

This fall, the Momentary will host the fourth annual Momentous, a two-day electronic music and arts festival, taking place November 6-7. GRAMMY-nominated duo SOFI TUKKER will headline the highly anticipated festival, with additional performances by Hiroko Yamamura, Channel Tres (DJ Set), The Faint, Cut Copy (DJ Set), Annie-Claude Deschênes, J.Worra, Sextile, VNSSA, X-Coast, and Rin Peisert. Channel Tres will also perform an exclusive premium after party on Saturday. More than just music, it's a celebration of sound, art, and flavor that transforms the city into a playground of underground culture.

The Momentary is also home to the indoor RODE House, with performances this year by indie-rock bands Momma (April 26) and The Beths (June 14), and will continue with performances by Snail Mail & Soccer Mommy (October 13), Black Country, New Road (October 16), and Los Lobos (December 6).

Since opening in 2020, the Momentary has welcomed iconic artists including The Roots, Wu-Tang Clan, Kaskade, Megan Moroney, Pancho Barraza, Patti Labelle & Gladys Knight, Japanese Breakfast, Alabama Shakes, deadmau5, GloRilla, Jon Batiste, and John Legend, among many others. Through its growing slate of festivals, concerts, and immersive programming, the venue continues to shape the cultural landscape of Northwest Arkansas, bringing global artists and emerging voices together, while offering audiences a live music experience unlike anywhere else in the region.

Tickets and additional information are available here.

THE MOMENTARY 2026 MUSIC LINEUP:

July 21 - Lord Huron

July 25 - Death Cab for Cutie

July 30 - Rhiannon Giddens Presents American Tunes: Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing

August 14 - Sierra Ferrell

August 19 - Big Thief

August 29 - Chris Lake

September 25 - Zedd

October 8 - Chance the Rapper

October 13 - Snail Mail & Soccer Mommy (RODE House)

October 16 - Black Country, New Road (RODE House)

November 6-7 - Momentous Music + Arts Festival

December 6 - Los Lobos (RODE House)

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