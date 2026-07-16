Watch Hudson Ingram and Sydney Rose Perform 'Don't Get Me Started'

(Interscope) 20-year-old Nashville-based singer-songwriter Hudson Ingram shares the official performance video for "Don't Get Me Started" featuring fellow Nashville singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sydney Rose, available now via Long Pond Music / Interscope Records through a joint venture with Aaron Dessner.
Filmed in an intimate studio setting, the stripped-back visual places the focus on both artists, allowing the song's raw emotion and understated beauty to take center stage through a heartfelt live performance.
Originally featured on Hudson's recently released EP, The Long Way Home (Vol. 1), the song brings together two of indie music's most compelling young voices. Produced alongside Adam Melchor and Jack Schrepferman, the delicate duet unfolds with quiet honesty, blending Hudson's introspective songwriting with Sydney's unmistakable warmth to create one of the project's emotional centerpieces.
"We shot 'Don't Get Me Started' in Nashville, and having Sydney there made it feel less like a music video, and more like we were just letting the camera catch something real. Nashville is home, so shooting it there with Sydney just made sense, and it made the song feel more tangible to me." - Hudson Ingram
"This was one of the easiest songs I've ever collaborated on. The atmosphere that Hudson, Jack and Aaron created at Long Pond was so incredibly inviting. Once we started writing, it all flowed so smoothly. I'm so honored to have been thought of and to be a part of this song." - Sydney Rose
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