BTS Premiere 'NORMAL' Video

(fcc) BTS unveiled the music video and Korean version of "NORMAL" from their chart-shattering fifth studio album ARIRANG. The music video was released exclusively on Spotify today, while the Korean version of the track is now available on all streaming platforms. The music video will be released worldwide on July 19 ET.

The music video reveals BTS' raw and vulnerable side, portraying each member through deeply personal and intimate moments. Set in the aftermath of a celebration, it moves between scenes from the previous night's festivities and the stillness of the following morning, capturing the quiet moments that exist beyond the spotlight. One of the video's most memorable scenes recreates the now-viral image of all seven members standing before a row of toilets, bringing the teaser campaign full circle. The music video is available exclusively on Spotify for Premium subscribers in select beta market.

Along with the music video, BTS released a Korean version of "NORMAL," featuring lyrics primarily in Korean. The Korean rendition adds a new layer of sound and intimacy to the song, offering fans a fresh way to connect with the track.

Reflecting on the space between the spotlight and silence, "NORMAL" captures emotions long familiar to BTS, while its understated production and conversational sing-rap allow the song's message to resonate with quiet sincerity. Produced by Ryan Tedder, the track balances emotional honesty with an easy-listening sound.

Ahead of the release, teaser advertisements for "NORMAL" published in the New York Post on July 13 and the San Francisco Chronicle on July 14 went massively viral. The newspaper advertisements, headlined "BTS Seen in Bathroom Amid Mysterious Late-Night Gathering" featured the now-iconic scene of the music video with all seven members with their backs turned toward the camera in front of a row of toilets, mimicking the style of a sensational tabloid report. What first appeared to be a scandalous news story ultimately revealed itself as a playful campaign that sparked widespread conversation across social media worldwide.

Currently wrapping up the sold-out European leg of the 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG" and preparing for their headline performance at the first-ever FIFA World Cup 2026 Halftime Show, BTS continue their remarkable momentum with the unveiling of the "NORMAL" music video and Korean version, further cementing their legacy as the voice of a generation.

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