Fiona Apple releases New Single 'Horns of a Bull' From Lucky Miniseries

(Epic) Fiona Apple releases "Horns of a Bull," a minimal yet utterly commanding new song created as the title sequence for the hotly anticipated Apple TV miniseries Lucky starring Anya Taylor-Joy.

The first two episodes of the high-energy crime thriller are streaming now. Apple's original song also appears on the official Lucky (Apple Original Series Soundtrack), released today as well, composed by Isabella Summers, also known as Isa Machine of Florence + the Machine.

Co-produced by Apple and her drummer Amy Aileen Wood, "Horns of a Bull" opens on a tumble of percussion, heavy piano hits, and Apple's voice sounding like it's carrying all the weight and wisdom of the world. "I pay attention to the men behind the curtain, I was born in the horns of a bull," she sings in a towering contralto, before pushing us bodily through waves of moods and modes, every emotion bending the tempo with its own gravitational pull. "My daddy put my crib under Damacles' sword," she riffs, "I saw the bull and became a toreador - RAH!"

Taylor-Joy, who also serves as executive producer on Lucky, revealed Apple's involvement in a recent interview with Movieplayer.it, saying, "I wanted [the music] to be mostly female-centric and have kind of a rock edge to it, and what I'm absolutely thrilled about is that the legend, Fiona Apple, does our title sequences. When that became a possibility [...] I was just screaming, my teenage self freaked out. I think her voice is a perfect description of this series. There's a timbre and a rawness and, like, a gravelliness that perfectly exemplifies the show."

Her co-star Timothy Olyphant, who plays her father, an itinerant con-man who raises his daughter in his image, weighed in as well: "When I saw the first episode, as soon as that title sequence broke in, I just remember this feeling of, 'Oh, f*** yeah. This is going to be a great show.' It just defined the whole show. This show must be awesome if Fiona Apple's part of it."

Based on the 2021 novel by Marissa Stapley and created by Jonathan Tropper and Reese Witherspoon, Lucky picks up as Taylor-Joy's titular character is forced to go on the run when a major heist goes sideways. Pursued by both the FBI (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor) and a ruthless crime boss (Annette Bening), Lucky must fight for her life, and a way out

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