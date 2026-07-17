Hear Ella Bright Cover Of Elton John Classic From Off Campus

(Island) Ella Bright's energetic cover of Elton John's "The Bitch Is Back" from Season 1 of Prime Video's Hit Series, Off Campus. The track accompanies Ella Bright's cover of Warrant's legendary rock anthem "Cherry Pie" on a two-track bundle out today.

In an emotional scene from the series, Bright's character Hannah Wells takes to the piano to perform icon Elton John's "The Bitch Is Back" while putting her own signature twist on the classic song. The track rounds out the two-track bundle, after last week's release of Bright's highly anticipated cover of "Cherry Pie."

In celebration of "Cherry Pie's incredible success last week, Blood Records launched a now sold-out exclusive double-sided serving of Briar U sweetness. Pressed to a cherry pie 7" picture disc single and housed in a custom Malone's pie box outer sleeve, the record features Ella Bright's versions of 'Cherry Pie' and 'The Bitch Is Back.' See here.

The original Off Campus soundtrack features music from Remi Wolf, Asha Banks, The Two Lips, Chloe Lilac, Matthew Perryman Jones, Winifred, Will Linley, and authentic cast performances from Ella Bright and the show's fictional band, After Hours, bringing the series' emotional, music-driven storytelling to life.

The complete first season of Off Campus is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

A college soap based on the bestselling book series, Off Campus follows an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery-forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood.

Creator Louisa Levy co-showruns and executive produces Off Campus with Gina Fattore. Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and James Seidman executive produce for Temple Hill. Leanna Billings of Billings Productions and Neal Flaherty also serve as executive producers.

Related Stories

The Beaches Share Video For Off Campus Hit 'Edge Of The Earth'

Hear Ella Bright's Cover of Warrant's 'Cherry Pie' From Off Campus

The Beaches Score Hit From 'Off Campus' Series

Stream The Off Campus Official Soundtrack

News > Off Campus