Hear Lil Baby's Pharrell-Produced Single 'Dead Fresh'

(IC) Global superstar Lil Baby unveils a fly, fresh new chapter with the release of his new single "Dead Fresh," produced by the legendary Pharrell Williams. Uniting the Grammy Award-winning hitmakers for their first-ever collaboration, "Dead Fresh" is a bold, rags-to-riches triumph where Lil Baby recalls his trajectory and revels in the perks of his upgraded lifestyle, drawing praise from Hypebeast as "a classic Baby banger, defined by his sleek, Southern-coded, stream-of-consciousness flow."
Lil Baby sat front row for the song's premiere at Louis Vuitton's Spring-Summer 2027 Men's Show, providing the perfect launchpad for his artistic evolution and audacious summer anthem. The moment marks a full return for Lil Baby into high-fashion spaces, building on previous spreads in GQ, Flaunt, Complex, and more.
The "Dead Fresh" release also features a trailer of its official music video, directed by Kid Art, which will drop on Monday. In the trailer snippet, Lil Baby basks in elegance, with glimpses of a tennis court, a sprawling golf course, and a fashion show's front row in a curated cinematic showcase of modern luxury, complete with choreography.
The new single keeps momentum rolling for Lil Baby, who was just ranked the sixth-most streamed artist in Apple Music history, joining an elite tier of global icons that includes Drake, Taylor Swift, and Bad Bunny. He scored back-to-back wins in 2025 with his No. 1 Billboard 200 album WHAM, which Rap-Up honored as the year's fourth best rap album. To bookend the year, The Leaks became Lil Baby's fifth consecutive No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart and sparked the Urban Radio chart-topping smash "Mrs. Trendsetter."
On the business side, Lil Baby's Glass Window Entertainment label scored a big success with Rylo Rodriguez's S.K.A.T.E. enjoying a top-three debut on Top Rap Albums and its focus track, Rylo, Lil Baby, and Kevin Gates' "Neighborhood Starz," landing on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.
As Lil Baby ascends to new creative heights, "Dead Fresh" sets the stage for a grander chapter, fusing his elite style with rich sonic skills to drive the natural evolution of an already-historic career.
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