Lil Wayne And Craig Carton Team Up For The Joint Venture Show

() Grammy Award-winning rap icon Lil Wayne and sports talk radio hall of famer Craig Carton are teaming up for "The Joint Venture Show", a new weekly video podcast produced by Magilla Entertainment.

The show officially debuts Wednesday, July 22 on YouTube and all major podcast platforms, and prior to that, "The Joint Venture Show" will also record a special episode on Sunday, July 19 in front of a live audience at Fanatics Fest, with guests Eli Manning, Amar'e Stoudemeire and Darrelle Revis.

"The Joint Venture Show" brings together two personalities from vastly different worlds whose real-life friendship was built on a shared love of sports, music, half-baked takes and conversation. In each episode, Wayne catches up with Carton and a special guest, covering the biggest stories in sports, entertainment and pop culture.

With a rotating lineup of famous guests, Wayne and Carton cover the week's biggest and weirdest headlines, from celebrity feuds and breaking news to all-time debates like the greatest rappers, worst sports meltdowns, and most disappointing movie sequels. Throughout the series, guests will share defining career stories, hard-earned lessons, and strong unfiltered opinions, turning every episode into an unpredictable, can't-miss conversation.

"The Joint Venture Show" is executive produced by Lil Wayne, Carton, Matthew Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Jason Fox and Fabian Marasciullo.

"The best podcasts feel like you just kicking it with your people, talking the same way you do when nobody's listening," said Wayne. "Ima light one up with the homie Craig and we gonna talk our sh*t about whatever the day brings. You never know who's gonna pull up or where the conversation's gonna go."

Carton added, "There's nothing better than swapping takes with Wayne on sports, pop culture and a whole host of other topics. 'The Joint Venture Show' gives us an great excuse to keep doing what we've been doing for years, while also having some famous friends stop by and chop it up with us. There's no better job in the world."

To learn more visit the official website here.

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