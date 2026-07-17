Masego Streaming New Album 'Fix Your Face'

(ICLG) GRAMMY-nominated artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Masego unveils his highly-anticipated third full-length album, Fix Your Face, via Capitol Records. Masego enters a new era of artistry defined by introspection, growth, and emotional honesty. Long celebrated for his groove-driven sound and magnetic presence, Masego turns inward, embracing a more vulnerable and reflective perspective that gives rise to his most personal work to date.

Working alongside co-producer Jordan Elgie, Masego approached this album with a different kind of ambition-one rooted in emotional honesty, self-discovery, and artistic growth - crafting the 16-track Fix Your Face as his most cohesive album yet. The album features collaborations with Buju Banton, Keyshia Cole, Leon Thomas, Musiq Soulchild, and others.

Fix Your Face, Masego explains, is a phrase frequently used by mothers "when they expect their kids to immediately tighten up and stop the tears." But for him right now, it also represents "my approach to life, no matter what comes at me.

Nearly three years in the making, the album reflects a period of profound transformation, with over 150 songs written following personal upheaval. The result is a cohesive body of work that blends vulnerability, faith, spirituality, and the groove-driven musicianship that has long defined Masego's artistry. Before writing, he immersed himself in what he calls a "scholastic level of research," studying artists who embraced vulnerability and authenticity, from Labi Siffre and Mary J. Blige to D'Angelo and PartyNextDoor. That commitment shaped every aspect of the project, from cutting his signature hair as a symbol of openness to adopting a more intentional creative process that saw him writing ideas down for the first time rather than relying solely on freestyle.

Rooted in his Jamaican heritage, Fix Your Face also draws from cultural lineage while connecting past and present. On "Hello," Buju Banton's feature grounds the album in tradition, weaving together Shawty Lo's Southern influence with Jamaican sounds to reframe Atlanta nostalgia through a Caribbean lens. The album ultimately serves as both a reflection of where Masego comes from and a portrait of where he is headed.

The album's focus track, "Heaven," leans into a softer, more angelic sound, with layered vocals that evoke the warmth of a gospel choir. Inspired by Masego's upbringing as a pastor's kid in Virginia, the song draws influence from gospel artists such as Kirk Franklin, The Clark Sisters, Kim Burrell, and John P. Kee. Through reflections on childhood innocence and early experiences within the church community, "Heaven" offers a nostalgic and deeply human meditation on faith and love.

Stream "Fix Your Face" here

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