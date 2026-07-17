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Mike D Previews With Album With 'Crypto' Visualizer

07-17-2026
Mike D Previews With Album With 'Crypto' Visualizer

(NLM) "Where to go with that greed," Mike D inveighs between mesmerizing slabs of relentless rhythm on "Crypto," the newest song from his forthcoming debut album, Thank You, to be released August 28th via Capitol Records.

A spirited tongue in cheek meditation on fraud and greed, "Crypto" is the fourth song to be released in advance of Thank You, an album that has been lauded in advance by THE NEW YORK TIMES as "a searing, lo-fi blast of analog synthesizer noise and smashed industrial beats, bearing the influence of dub and the dystopian New York punk band Suicide."

Thank You has previously been heralded by the "genre-defying banger" (GLIDE) of "Switch Up," "the classic, bombastic, boisterously energetic" (OKAYPLAYER) "What We Got," and the "buzzy, pensive, breakbeat-powered wall of acid rock" (RELIX) that is "True Colors." The album is comprised of 13 servings of sonically inventive post-electronic grooves and hypnotic hooks that find Mike D's unmistakable voice leading the listener through an aural playground that defies categorization.

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