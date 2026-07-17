Syd Releases First Solo Album In Four Years 'Beard'

(Warner) GRAMMY award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, engineer, and co-founder of beloved collective THE INTERNET - Syd - shares third studio album Beard alongside a video for "Any Time" (feat. James Fauntleroy), out now via Free Lunch/Warner Records.

Beard, co-produced by Syd, and featuring friends and collaborators by the likes of Raphael Saadiq, Big Sean, Rodney Jerkins, James Fauntleroy, Van Hunt, Blu June, and Jordan Ward, is a true coming-of-age album that documents the R&B innovator's evolution as an artist and as a human.

It is both a reminder of Syd's massive contributions to the genre, while also pushing it forward - a dynamic she has always navigated with unmatched genius and finesse. After lending her skills to an impressive catalog of collaborations, including Beyonce's "Plastic Off the Sofa" from Renaissance, which she won a GRAMMY for co-writing, Syd continues her massive ascent with each release better than the next. Beard is Syd's most impressive, evolved album yet.

Beard is an album that is as layered as its name. Says Syd about the record - "Beard is a coming of age album for me. It's a snapshot of what my life looks like right now. The title was inspired by the peach fuzz on my upper lip that society has always taught me to hate. I fell in love with my peach fuzz and it made me rethink everything that was supposed to make me feel insecure. It allowed me to take my confidence into my own hands, and own everything that I am and everything I love about myself, regardless of what anyone else thinks. The title also represents the way I see myself in relation to my peers, especially in music. 'The bearded lady.' Not so much a spectacle in my case, but an anomaly and an outlier. Hard to compare. I'm owning that too. Taking things that were once insecurities and flipping them on their head has been extremely empowering."

"Any Time" is a soul-stirring single that details the natural ebb and flow of a relationship. Syd's soothing vocals mesh beautifully with an added verse from singer, songwriter, and producer, James Fauntleroy. The accompanying music video is a sweet series of vignettes that capture Syd and her wife, Simone.

Listen to Beard here.

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