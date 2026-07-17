Tyla Shares 'A*POP' Track Details

(Epic) Tyla made the highly-anticipated reveal of the official tracklist to her second studio album, A*POP, one of the most coveted sophomore efforts in recent history.

Tyla unleashed the 14-song tracklist with a fully immersive reveal that flaunted her expansive creative vision, etching each song that comprises the A*POP tracklist in neon paint that conjured a stark contrast with the set design's dark blue lighting.

The unique reveal, which felt more like a pseudo-music video than an announcement, is exemplary of TYLA's ability to eventize every stop on her rollout. The album is due out July 24.

As the release of the album draws near, so does TYLA's release-weekend TV takeover. On the date of A*POP's release, July 24, the two-time GRAMMY winner will headline The TODAY Show's famed Citi Concert Series for a special performance. The following day, July 25, she will make history as the first international artist to headline the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, airing on ABC/Disney+.

The A*POP tracklist reveal is the latest chapter in what's been an intentional and captivating album rollout for the 24-year-old superstar, who took her career by the reins with the smash hit "WATER" in 2023, and has yet to loosen her grip. After first teasing the album's title in the official video for the album's lead single, "CHANEL," TYLA continued to build anticipation with in-person teases on red carpets at this year's GRAMMY and Billboard Music Awards, as well as in conversation with Rolling Stone, where she emphasized the thrill of crafting her new, pop-laden effort. "When you're in the rush of everything ... you just only feel the glamour of it all. Which is amazing, but making something is so fun, and seeing it through, from beginning to end," she mused to the legendary mag earlier this year. "I love building the world around things and just making it fun."

Since then, TYLA's run has been stocked with highlights, from grabbing global headlines with another scene-stealing appearance at The Met Gala in NYC, to the internet-breaking release of the album's second single, "SHE DID IT AGAIN" with Zara Larsson. She followed that with the release of "IS IT LOVE" which became TYLA's fourth chart-topper on the Billboard US Afrobeats chart earlier this year.

See the official A*POP tracklist below, and prepare for another world-stopping event on July 24.

Is It Love

That Girl

Kiss

Is It

Fairytale

Double Blind

Mr. Nonchalant

Feel Something

Right Now

She Did It Again (Feat. Zara Larsson)

Chanel

Crazy Of Me

I Don't Care

Hot Tubs

Related Stories

Watch Tyla's 'Is It Love' Video

Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla Performing At FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony

Tyla Shares 'A*POP' Album Trailer

Tyla Teams With Zara Larsson For 'She Did It Again'

News > Tyla