After Announce North American Headline Tour

(Orienteer) After, the LA Pop Rock duo, comprised of Justine Dorsey and Graham Epstein, announce a North American headline tour kicking off this September.
The tour announcement arrives on the heels of "Take Me to Sunrise," which coincided with last week's announcement of their debut album Fell Asleep in the Sun, arriving September 18th via Mom + Pop Music.
The 16-date run kicks off in Denver before making its way across North America and concluding in the duo's home base of Los Angeles. Artist presale begins Wednesday, July 22nd at 10am local, with general onsale starting Friday, July 24th at 10am local.
Formed in 2023 after meeting on the dating app Hinge, After quickly discovered that their relationship wasn't meant to be romantic and instead transformed into a musical partnership. The duo has since built a reputation for infectious pop music that, as The FADER described, blends "moody drum and bass, grungy guitars, and shadowy trip-hop amid the bright mall-pop chords and flourishes."
In April of last year, the band released their first extended play, After EP, preceded by singles "Obvious," "Ever," and "300 Dreams" that had first gained them attention and early praise from outlets like Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The FADER, and CLASH. After EP 2, the band's second EP, was released later in 2025, under Mom + Pop Music, featuring the singles "Deep Diving" and "Outbound," the latter of which was featured on Zane Lowe's 26 for '26 playlist. Since then, After has launched their Gap campaign and had their music featured in Apple ads.
9/28 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird
9/29 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
10/10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
10/13 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
10/13 - Austin, TX @ Brushy Street Commons
10/17 - Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl
10/18 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
10/19 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle
10/21 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
10/23 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
10/25 - Washington, DC @ Atlantis
10/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
10/28 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
10/29 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
11/1 - Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
11/5 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
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