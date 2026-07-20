BTS Co-Headline The First-Ever Fifa World Cup Final Halftime Show

(fcc) BTS united fans around the world with a historic performance of their mega hit "Dynamite" during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show at New York New Jersey Stadium, produced by Global Citizen, the world's largest movement to end extreme poverty.

Taking the stage at one of the most significant global sporting events as one of the co-headliners, BTS delivered an unforgettable performance celebrating the power of music to connect people across cultures, generations and borders. The group's energetic rendition of "Dynamite," with rewritten, football-related lyrics, brought one of their signature global hits to a worldwide audience, transforming the halftime show into a worldwide celebration of joy and inclusion.

As one of the artists to co-headline FIFA's first-ever Halftime Show, BTS delivered a defining cultural moment, further underscoring their influence across music, culture, and generations. BTS made a spectacular entrance onto a vibrantly designed stage centered around the Earth Ball, a globe-inspired installation adorned with colorful illustrations and uplifting words such as 'Music,' 'Love,' and 'Thrive,' symbolizing peace, hope, and global unity. The moment BTS appeared on stage, the audience's excitement reached its peak, creating an electrifying atmosphere that reverberated throughout the stadium. Dressed in sporty attire with bold red accents, the seven members commanded the stage with unparalleled stage mastery.

For the grand finale of the Halftime Show, BTS joined Coldplay and other co-headliners for a performance of "We Dance," written by Coldplay for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The finale performance opened with Coldplay alongside characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets and the PS22 Chorus, composed of students from Public School 22 in Staten Island, New York. BTS then joined them to thunderous cheers alongside Justin Bieber, and Shakira for a mesmerizing all-star finale. BTS delivered one of the standout moments of the celebration joining fellow global icons in a memorable finale to the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show.

Regarding their first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show co-headlining performance, BTS commented, "The FIFA World Cup is something we've enjoyed watching since we were young, and it's a great honor to perform at the first-ever Halftime Show of the World Cup Final. We are thrilled to have shared the stage with incredible artists and children while spreading a message of love through a performance with such a meaningful purpose. It truly feels like a dream. We were able to stand on this stage thanks to the support of ARMY (BTS' official fandom) around the world. We'd like to thank everyone who has cheered us on."

Alongside the other co-headliners, BTS performed in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show in benefit of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, a landmark effort to raise USD $100 million to provide access to quality education and sports for children in underserved communities around the world. To learn more about the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund visit globalcitizen.org/educationfund.

The performance came on the heels of BTS' latest release of the music video for "NORMAL" from their chart-topping fifth studio album ARIRANG. The music video, revealing the band's raw and vulnerable side through a deeply personal and intimate lens, has generated widespread excitement. Along with the music video, BTS released a Korean version of "NORMAL," featuring the majority of its lyrics in Korean. The Korean rendition adds a new layer of sound and intimacy to the song, giving fans a fresh way to experience and enjoy the track.

Additionally, the band's historic milestone followed the successful conclusion of the European leg of the 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG." The sold-out Paris finale on July 17 and 18 at Stade de France drew high profile attendees, including French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron, who watched the opening night performance from the VIP section while enthusiastically holding ARMY BOMB (BTS' official light sticks).

As they gear up for the second North American leg of the 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG," the release of the viral "NORMAL" music video and their historic FIFA World Cup Halftime performance, BTS continue to expand their cultural imprint, transcending generations and cultures.

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