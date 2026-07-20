Daisy Grenade Still Has So Much 2 Say Tour Announced

(Atlantic) After a successful headline run, acclaimed alt-pop duo Daisy Grenade are keeping the momentum going with their upcoming North American headline tour, Daisy Grenade Still Has So Much 2 Say, returning by popular demand.

The tour kicks off on November 17 at Republic NOLA in New Orleans, LA, and extends through mid-December, with support from indie rock duo Boyish. Pre-sales begin Tuesday, July 21 at 10 AM (local) until Thursday, July 23 at 10 PM (local). General on-sales get underway Friday, July 24 at 10 AM (local).

Before hitting the road again, Daisy Grenade will bring their infectious energy to several highly anticipated festivals. The duo is set to perform at Vans Warped Long Beach in California on Sunday, July 26, followed by an appearance at Chicago, IL's Riot Fest on Sunday, September 20, and concluding with Vans Warped Orlando in Florida on November 14-15. These festival dates come right on the heels of their first-ever US headline tour, Daisy Grenade Has So Much To Say (The Tour). The entirely sold-out run saw packed houses at legendary venues across the country, including New York City's Bowery Ballroom and Los Angeles, CA's historic Roxy Theatre.

Daisy Grenade's non-stop live schedule follows this spring's release of their brand new EP, So Much To Say, available everywhere now via DCD2/Fueled By Ramen. Recorded with producers including Jake Sinclair (Weezer, Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco), Pom Pom (Suki Waterhouse, Noah Kahan), and Courtney Ballard (5SOS, King Mala, Waterparks), the EP garnered applause from publications such as Alternative Press, Kerrang!, and Rock Sound.

JULY

26 - Long Beach, CA - Vans Warped Long Beach +

SEPTEMBER

20 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest +

NOVEMBER

14-15 - Orlando, FL - Vans Warped Orlando +

17 - New Orleans, LA - Republic NOLA *

18 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock @ House of Blues Houston *

19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at 3TEN *

22 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress *

24 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish @ House of Blues Anaheim *

27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court *

30 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry ^

DECEMBER

2- St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway *

3 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon *

5 - Indianapolis, IN - Turntable *

6 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache *

8 - Toronto, Ontario - The Garrison *

19 - Allentown, PA - Arrow @ Archer Music Hall *

11 - Worcester, MA - Palladium (Upstairs) *

12 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents *

13 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall *

+ Festival Appearance

* w/ Special Guests Boyish

^ Support TBA

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