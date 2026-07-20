De La Soul Expand 'Stakes Is High' For 30th Anniversary

(TF) Thirty years after its original release, De La Soul celebrates the legacy of Stakes Is High with a definitive 30th Anniversary Edition, arriving October 23, 2026 via A.O.I. Records, distributed by Chrysalis. Available for pre-order beginning today, July 20, the expanded release honors one of hip-hop's most influential albums with newly remastered audio, a wealth of bonus material, and exclusive collectible editions for longtime fans and new listeners alike.
Originally released in 1996, Stakes Is High marked a pivotal moment in De La Soul's career. As the trio's fourth studio album and their first without longtime collaborator Prince Paul, it ushered in a more stripped-back, hard-edged sound while remaining rooted in the wit, intelligence, and musical adventurousness that defined the group's work. Featuring the title track produced by a then-rising J Dilla, the album found De La Soul confronting the changing landscape of hip-hop with clarity, confidence, and uncompromising artistry.
The title track would become one of the group's defining statements, peaking at No. 53 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, while the album reached No. 4 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. . Beyond its commercial success, Stakes Is High has only grown in stature over the past three decades, celebrated as one of hip-hop's most insightful and forward-thinking releases. Tracks including "The Bizness" featuring Common, "Itzsoweezee (HOT)," and "Pony Ride" showcase De La Soul at their most focused, balancing soulful production, razor-sharp lyricism, and social commentary that remains remarkably relevant today.
The 30th Anniversary Edition presents the original album alongside an extensive collection of instrumentals, remixes, and rare recordings, offering an unprecedented look inside one of the group's most important creative periods. Highlights include the celebrated "Stakes Is High (J Dilla Remix), featuring Mos Def and Truth Enola, the J Dilla Alternate Remix, instrumental versions of the complete album, and additional rare cuts including "Chanel No. Fever" and "I Can't Call It."
The anniversary release will be available digitally and across multiple physical formats, including:
* 4LP hard cover Edition on Black & White Spoke Pattern with UV print of Dave
* 2 CD hard cover Edition
* Digital Edition with bonus material
* Amazon Exclusive Silver Vinyl
* HHV (Germany) Exclusive White Vinyl
* Fat Beats/Get On Down Exclusive Vinyl, featuring an exclusive lyric book
30th Anniversary Edition Track Listing
a side
A1. INTRO
A2. SUPA EMCEES
A3. THE BIZNESS (FEAT. COMMON)
A4. YUNONSTOP
A5. WONCE AGAIN LONG ISLAND
a-notha side
B1. DINNINIT
B2. BRAKES
B3. DOG EAT DOG
B4. BABY, BABY, BABY, BABY, OOH BABY (FEAT. JAZZYFATNASTEES)
B5. LONG ISLAND DEGREES
yet a-notha side
C1. BETTA LISTEN
C2. ITZSOWEEZEE (HOT)
C3. 4 MORE (FEAT. ZHANE)
C4. BIG BROTHER BEAT (FEAT. MOS DEF)
one more side
D1. DOWN SYNDROME
D2. PONY RIDE (FEAT. TRUTH ENOLA)
D3. STAKES IS HIGH
D4. SUNSHINE
plug won side
E1. INTRO (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)
E2. SUPA EMCEES (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)
E3. THE BIZNESS (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)
E4. YUNONSTOP (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)
E5. WONCE AGAIN LONG ISLAND (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)
E6. DINNINIT (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)
E7. BRAKES (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)
E8. DOG EAT DOG (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)
E9. BABY, BABY, BABY, BABY, OOH BABY (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)
plug too side
F1. LONG ISLAND DEGREES (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)
F2. BETTA LISTEN (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)
F3. ITZSOWEEZEE (HOT) [INSTRUMENTAL EDIT]
F4. 4 MORE (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)
F5. BIG BROTHER BEAT (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)
F6. DOWN SYNDROME (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)
F7. PONY RIDE (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)
F8. STAKES IS HIGH (INSTRUMENTAL)
F9. SUNSHINE (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)
plug iii side
G1. CHANEL NO. FEVER
G2. I CAN'T CALL IT
G3. ITZSOWEEZEE (HOT) [DE LA SOUL REMIX] {FEAT. YANKEE B.}
G4. STAKES IS HIGH (J DILLA REMIX) [FEAT. MOS DEF AND TRUTH ENOLA]
G5. STAKES IS HIGH (J DILLA ALTERNATE REMIX)
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