Future Scores His 12th No. 1 Album With 'The Real Me'

(Epic) Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning Future's new album, The Real Me, has stormed to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 131K units, cementing his 12th career chart-topper and reasserting his place as one of the most dominant forces in modern music.
Future didn't just drop an album - he took over a city to announce it. In the lead-up to release, he descended on his hometown of Atlanta and staged a full-scale takeover: streets, skyline, and landmarks drenched in his signature purple haze and the unmistakable Freebandz logo, like a superhero marking his territory. The show-stopping centerpiece: a 12-mile purple laser beam blasting from the top of the iconic Magic City straight into the Atlanta skyline - a moment fans and media won't stop talking about.
The Real Me marks a significant moment in Future's catalog - his 10th solo studio album and a deeply personal body of work that strips back the mythology to reveal the man behind it. This album finds Future turning inward, delivering some of his most candid and ambitious music to date. The album follows MIXTAPE PLUTO, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned Platinum certification from the RIAA. Listen to The Real Me HERE
Stream Future's New Album 'The Real Me'
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