Lizzy McAlpine Announces New Album 'Angel'

(S&C) Lizzy McAlpine will unveil her fourth album, Angel, on September 18 via RCA Records. The album's first single, "The light in the painting," is out this Thursday, July 23.

Recorded and produced with longtime collaborators Mason Stoops (Miley Cyrus, ROLE MODEL, Mumford & Sons) and Taylor Mackall (ROLE MODEL, Tiny Habits) in and around Los Angeles over nearly two years, Angel marks a clear sonic expansion for McAlpine-a rich tapestry of classic and contemporary influences, from '70s Laurel Canyon folk to 21st-century indie. Written during a period of profound self-discovery, the album chronicles McAlpine's return to self through the themes of love, heartbreak and the endurance of community and friendship.

"I wrote 'The light in the painting' about the euphoric beginning of a new connection. It's the first song I wrote for the album, almost two years ago now, and feels like the perfect introduction to the world we've built for Angel."

"The light in the painting," the first single from the new album, lands this Thursday alongside a music video directed by McAlpine and Neema Sadeghi, another longtime friend and collaborator. Written backstage at a tour stop in San Francisco, the album's opening track was also the first song McAlpine created for the record.

Angel follows the success of McAlpine's 2024 album Older, which received widespread critical acclaim and saw her sell out an extensive international tour, performing sold-out nights at Radio City, the Greek Theatre and venues across the U.K., Australia and Europe. The deluxe edition, Older (and Wiser), featured Platinum-Certified "Spring Into Summer," Gold-Certified "Pushing It Down and Praying" and Gold-Certified "Staying."

Since her last album, McAlpine has broadened her artistic scope across the screen and stage. Earlier this year, she made her first-ever film appearance in Jamie Adams' Only What We Carry, which had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. In 2025, she made her Broadway debut in the much-lauded Floyd Collins at Lincoln Center Theater opposite Jeremy Jordan, with a performance The New York Times called "a vocal wow of a Broadway debut."

Born outside Philadelphia, Lizzy gained early recognition for her original songs and covers online before releasing her debut album, Give Me A Minute, in 2020. Solidifying herself as a rising force and amassing thousands of devoted fans, Lizzy's widely successful second studio album, five seconds flat, was released to critical acclaim in the spring of 2022 and featured Platinum-certified track "ceilings."

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