Mike D 5D Add New Tour Dates

(Nasty Little Man) Mike D 5D has announced new shows in the US, Canada, UK and Europe. Mike D 5D is the band consisting of Mike, his sons Skyler and Davis Diamond, Eddie Ruscha, Will Graefe and Milo Ruscha

"Where to go with that greed," Mike D inveighs between mesmerizing slabs of relentless rhythm on "Crypto," the newest song from his forthcoming debut album, Thank You, to be released August 28 via Capitol Records.

A spirited tongue in cheek meditation on fraud and greed, "Crypto" is the fourth song to be released in advance of Thank You, an album that has been lauded in advance by THE NEW YORK TIMES as "a searing, lo-fi blast of analog synthesizer noise and smashed industrial beats, bearing the influence of dub and the dystopian New York punk band Suicide."

Thank You has previously been heralded by the "genre-defying banger" (GLIDE) of "Switch Up," "the classic, bombastic, boisterously energetic" (OKAYPLAYER) "What We Got," and the "buzzy, pensive, breakbeat-powered wall of acid rock" (RELIX) that is "True Colors." The album is comprised of 13 servings of sonically inventive post-electronic grooves and hypnotic hooks that find Mike D's unmistakable voice leading the listener through an aural playground that defies categorization.

Mike D 5D will return to US stages with a sold out show August 30 at Boston's Royale - just two days after Thank You's release - kicking off an itinerary featuring sold out stops in Washington DC and Asheville NC, headline dates in Atlanta GA and New York City, and an appearance at the Portola Music Festival in San Francisco.

MIKE D 5D NEWLY ADDED DATES

September 20 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

September 21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

September 25 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

September 28 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

September 30 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

October 1 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

October 16 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

October 17 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic

October 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

October 20 - Toronto, ON - History

October 24 - Brighton, UK - Mutations Festival at Chalk

October 26 - Glasgow, UK - TV Studio

October 27 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

October 28 - London, UK - Sheperds Bush Empire

October 30 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

October 31 - Lille, FR - Aeroneff

November 1 - Cologne, DE - Carlsewerk Victoria

November 3 - Lausanne, CH -Les Docks

November 4 - Lyon, FR - Transbordeur

November 5 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

US 2026

August 30 - Boston MA - Royale (SOLD OUT)

September 1 - Washington, DC - 930 Club (SOLD OUT)

September 3 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel (SOLD OUT)

September 5 - Atlanta GA - The Eastern

September 9 - Queens NY - Knockdown Center

September 26 - San Francisco CA - Portola Music Festival 2026

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