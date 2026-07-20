Steve Aoki Hosts Dim Mak 30th Anniversary Stage at Tomorrowland

(Shore Fire Media) Global icon, producer, and cultural force Steve Aoki brought the celebration of Dim Mak's 30th Anniversary to one of electronic music's biggest stages this weekend, as Dim Mak returned to Tomorrowland to host its fifth dedicated festival stage.

The takeover marked another milestone in the label's yearlong celebration of three decades of boundary-pushing music, culture, and community, bringing together a cross-generational lineup of artists that reflects Dim Mak's enduring influence across electronic music.

One of the weekend's defining moments came when Aoki was joined by Dutch techno innovator Reinier Zonneveld for a surprise back-to-back set, where the pair debuted their new collaboration, "On My Own," a driving melodic techno record featuring soaring vocals from Darla Jade. Blending Aoki's crossover instincts with Zonneveld's underground edge, the track pairs euphoric melodies with relentless club energy, resulting in a record built equally for massive festival stages and late-night dance floors. "On My Own" arrives Friday, July 24.

"It was incredible to celebrate 30 years of Dim Mak on one of the biggest stages in the world," says Steve Aoki. "I've been performing at Tomorrowland for 15 years, and it's become such an important part of both my story and Dim Mak's. Every year the crowd embraces what we're building, so we wanted to make this anniversary celebration truly special. Having Reinier join me to premiere our new collaboration made the moment even more unforgettable."

"Super excited and happy to bring this surprising collaboration to the table!" adds Reinier Zonneveld. "Steve and I have a really good click in the studio, and we've recorded some really cool underground tracks together."

The Tomorrowland Dim Mak 30th Anniversary Stage featured additional performances from Steve Aoki, Bassjackers, Chocolate Puma, D'Angello & Francis, DVBBS, Ian Asher, Kaaze, Laidback Luke, Lucas & Steve, Marnik, and Quintino, highlighting the breadth of artists that have shaped, and continue to shape, the Dim Mak universe. The festival takeover marked another milestone in Dim Mak's 30th anniversary celebration, which continues throughout 2026 with special events, popups, and the ongoing Dim Mak 30 Tour. Aoki will continue the tour this fall with performances in San Francisco and Minneapolis, along with a newly announced headline show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on October 24.

Steve Aoki Dim Mak 30 Tour

August 14 - Tokyo @ Harajuku Rave Club SUMMER SONIC

September 18 - Milwaukee @ The Rave / Eagles Club

September 19 - San Francisco @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 17 - Minneapolis @ The Armory

October 24 - New York @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

November 6-8 - Orlando @ EDC Orlando

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