Watch Lukas Graham's 'Good Times' Video

(2b) Lukas Graham has released "Good Times," the spirited, roots-charged title track and opening song from his forthcoming 13-track album Good Times, out August 14 via Virgin Music Group.

Bright, communal and rooted in the Celtic and folk traditions that shaped his upbringing, the song sets the tone for an album that brings Lukas back to the storytelling tradition and Irish musical heritage at the heart of his earliest relationship with music.

"Good Times" arrives alongside an official music video that weaves together archival footage from before and during Lukas's rise, captured by the photographers and videographers who documented his journey, celebrating the friends, family, and moments that shaped him.

Good Times brings Lukas full circle, reconnecting him with the Irish heritage of his late father Eugene, a Donegal-born music lover who booked folk musicians throughout Scandinavia and helped introduce Lukas to the sounds and traditions that shaped his earliest relationship with music. After years of global success and life on the road, the album finds Lukas returning to those roots with a collection that feels deeply personal and unmistakably his own.

The album was first introduced with "To Know A Girl," a banjo-driven offering paired with a soaring vocal and powerhouse chorus. He followed with "Second Chance," a spirited, foot-stomping anthem that channels the communal spirit of a front-porch hootenanny into a celebration of owning your mistakes, embracing renewal and choosing to become a better version of yourself.

The album was recorded with a rolling collective of musicians in Nashville and New York, many of whom had a personal connection to Eugene and the folk community Lukas grew up around. The players include Michael McGoldrick, one of the world's great uilleann pipe and Irish flute players; bassist Sam Grisman; Tim O'Brien on mandolin and backing vocals; Stuart Duncan on fiddle; and Brian Sutton on guitar - a lineup that roots the album in the Celtic, bluegrass and acoustic traditions Lukas grew up around. "People my dad knew. People who had slept on a couch in my mum and dad's living room," Lukas explained. "It was very important to me that we got a hold of some of these musicians and got that cultural connection.

The Grammy-nominated Danish soul-pop artist first achieved global fame with the 2015 breakout hit "7 Years" - a reflective ballad that earned three Grammy nominations, topped charts in more than 15 countries, and placed him among the first 25 artists in Spotify's Billions Club. Over the past decade, he has built a multi-platinum international career spanning four albums, with hits including "Love Someone," certified platinum in 18 countries. His work blends soul, pop, and deeply personal storytelling, exploring themes of family, love, and resilience - from the loss of his father to becoming one himself.

Known for his emotional depth and powerful live presence, Lukas Graham has sold out tours across Europe, North America, and Asia, and performed on major stages including the Grammy Awards, MTV VMAs, and Good Morning America. This year, he will join Ed Sheeran as a special guest on select North American dates of the 2026 "Loop Tour," beginning August 15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN - for a full list of dates, see below.

Good Times Tracklisting

1. Good Times

2. Second Chance

3. Before You Go

4. To Know A Girl

5. Freetown Road

6. River Run

7. Falling

8. Carry Me Home

9. Days Like These

10. Rich Man

11. Nights I Won't Forget

12. Last Mile

13. Loved You Better

Lukas Graham North American Tour Dates w/ Ed Sheeran:

Aug. 15, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

Aug. 20, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Aug. 21, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Aug. 22, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Aug. 29, 2026 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Sep. 4, 2026 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Sep. 5, 2026 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Sep. 19, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

Sep. 25, 2026 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Sep. 26, 2026 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Oct. 3, 2026 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Oct. 10, 2026 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

Oct. 17, 2026 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

Oct. 24, 2026 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Nov. 7, 2026 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

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