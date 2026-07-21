Hear Claire Rosinkranz's New Single 'Rocket'

(2b) Claire Rosinkranz has released her infectious, musically whimsical new single, "Rocket," while officially announcing My Lover (Deluxe), the expanded edition of her acclaimed sophomore album available on August 21 via 10K/Atlantic Records.

"Rocket" was produced by Oliver Frid (Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Little Mix) and Claire's longtime collaborator/executive producer Ragnar Rosinkranz. On "Rocket," Claire captures the exhilarating rush of falling headfirst into love.

Fueled by soaring melodies, summer-y quirky instrumentation, and her signature carefree charm, the track bottles the feeling of being completely swept away by someone who makes everything else fade into the background. The release ushers in a vibrant new chapter of the My Lover era, giving fans another taste of the expanded vision behind My Lover (Deluxe).

Claire on the release shares: "This song is about all of the anticipating thoughts that come at the take-off of a relationship. The excitement, the nerves, the hopes and dreams"

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