Inaugural Freaky Deaky NOLA 2026 Lineup Revealed

(MPR) Every Halloween, New Orleans transforms into one of America's most unforgettable destinations. This October, Freaky Deaky NOLA officially makes its debut, bringing Porter Robinson (DJ set), FISHER, Of The Trees, Chris Lorenzo, Dabin, and more to Mardi Gras World for Halloween weekend, October 30-31.

Presented by Disco Presents, Encore Entertainment, The Metropolitan and Amps Events, the two-day festival marks the arrival of one of electronic music's most recognizable Halloween brands in a city long synonymous with the holiday, creating a new marquee Halloween weekend destination for dance music fans.

The inaugural lineup spans today's electronic music landscape across two distinct nights. Friday features Porter Robinson (DJ set), Of The Trees, and Dabin who will be joined by JKYL & HYDE, Know Good and Canabliss. Halloween night shifts into house with FISHER and Chris Lorenzo, alongside Devault, Bradeazy, Xandra and Skilah. More artists to be announced.

Following the continued success of Freaky Deaky Texas, the New Orleans edition expands the celebrated Halloween festival brand into one of the world's most iconic celebration cities, creating a second marquee destination for fans looking to spend Halloween weekend immersed in electronic music.

Few cities celebrate Halloween quite like New Orleans. Each October, the Crescent City comes alive with elaborate costumes, haunted history, and late-night revelry. This year, Freaky Deaky NOLA gives dance music fans an entirely new reason to make the pilgrimage.

By day, Mardi Gras World is home to the larger-than-life floats that define New Orleans' most famous celebration. By night, Freaky Deaky NOLA transforms the iconic venue into an immersive Halloween playground featuring towering production, theatrical staging, roaming performers, interactive experiences, local vendors, and thousands of costumed fans. Blending Freaky Deaky's signature production with the unmistakable character of New Orleans, the festival delivers a Halloween experience unlike anywhere else.

The inaugural edition represents a landmark collaboration between Disco Presents, Encore Entertainment, The Metropolitan and Amps Events-four promoters whose combined experience spans decades of producing live events and Halloween celebrations throughout New Orleans. Together, they're combining nationally recognized festival expertise with deep local roots to create a new marquee Halloween destination for electronic music fans.

For Disco Presents founder James "Disco" Donnie Estopinal Jr., the launch is also a homecoming. Long before building one of North America's leading independent electronic music promoters, the New Orleans native got his start throwing underground raves in his hometown more than three decades ago.

"New Orleans is home. It's where I threw my first raves over 30 years ago, so this one's personal. Ryan, Rob, Mike and I have all been part of this scene for a long time, and bringing Freaky Deaky here together just feels right. I think people are going to love what we've built." - James "Disco" Donnie Estopinal Jr., Founder, Disco Presents

Two-day passes and single day passes go on sale July 23 at 10 AM CST. Fans are encouraged to purchase early, as prices will increase closer to the festival AT freakydeakynola.com.

FREAKY DEAKY NOLA 2026 LINEUP

Friday, October 30, 2026

PORTER ROBINSON (DJ SET)

OF THE TREES

DABIN

JKYL & HYDE

KNOW GOOD

CANABLISS

More artists TBA

Saturday, October 31, 2026

FISHER

CHRIS LORENZO

DEVAULT

BRADEAZY

XANDRA

SKILAH

More artists TBA

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