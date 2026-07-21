Julien's Presents the Whitney Houston Legacy Foundation Benefit Auction

() Julien's Auctions, the industry-leading pop-culture memorabilia auction house, announces "The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation 2026 Auction," to take place in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 11 at 10am PST (1pm EST).

The sale honors the enduring legacy of the global superstar and seeks to raise awareness and generate vital support for the Foundation's diverse initiatives, scholarships, and services-each designed to reflect and address the values and needs of today's youth. View the auction and register to bid now at Julien's Auctions.

A special preview of auction highlights will be on view at the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation's 5th Annual Legacy of Love Gala, which will take place on Saturday, August 8th, on what would have been Houston's 63rd birthday. The event, themed "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," will be held at The Whitley Hotel Atlanta and features 13-time Grammy Award winner, recording artist, songwriter, and producer Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds as the headline performer.

The extraordinary highlights on view at this year's Gala include an oversized portrait of Whitney Houston by Richard Avedon, which hung in her office. Also featured is an RIAA-certified 9x Platinum award presented to Houston in recognition of the more than 9 million copies sold of her 1987 single, "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," which earned her the 1988 Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. The collection also includes a gold-plated Social Security card issued to Houston, engraved with her name, "Whitney E. Houston," along with a Bob Mackie-designed embellished jacket. Rounding out the display is a Black mesh mini dress worn by Houston during her final performances on The Nothing but Love World Tour. She also wore the dress when she attended Prince's "21 Nite Stand" concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California, where she joined him on stage for an impromptu dance and performance.

"We're honored to partner with the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation following the incredible success of last year's auction," said Martin Nolan, co-founder and executive director, Julien's Auctions. "Whitney's voice and legacy continue to inspire generations, and this new collection offers fans a meaningful, personal way to celebrate her life and enduring impact. This collaboration also supports the Foundation's mission to empower young people through scholarships, arts education, and community programs that create opportunities for underserved communities. We're proud to continue this partnership and honor an extraordinary artist whose influence still resonates worldwide."

"This is our second year with Julien's Auctions and their global reach has been fantastic," says Pat Houston, president of the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation and the executor of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston. "This year, we have some super great one-of-a-kind memorabilia from Whitney's archives and we are excited about the auction."

With more than 220 million music recordings sold worldwide, global superstar Whitney Houston, known as "The Voice," remains an icon whose legacy continues to inspire generosity and impact. Beyond her unparalleled artistry, her charitable commitment has extended their support to arts education, music and community initiatives locally, nationally and globally. Julien's Auctions is proud to partner with the Foundation in support of its extraordinary work through this benefit auction.

The collection is live now at juliensauctions.com and the sale will take place on Tuesday, August 11 at 10am PT from Los Angeles (1:00 pm EST.)

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