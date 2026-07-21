Of Monsters and Men's The Mouse Parade Tour Continues

(2b) Of Monsters and Men are currently on the road for The Mouse Parade Tour across the Americas. The band's extensive run continues this summer with stops at Osheaga in Montreal, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, and Central Park SummerStage in New York City on September 23rd.
The trek will also include festival headline performances at Calgary Folk Festival, Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival, Edmonton Folk Festival, Cigale, and City Folk, before continuing across North America and South America through December.
The tour celebrates the release of the band's acclaimed fourth studio album, All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade, bringing its expansive, emotionally resonant songs to audiences alongside fan favorites from across their illustrious catalog.
US Tour Dates 2026:
Thursday, July 23 - Calgary, AB - Calgary Folk Festival - Festival Headline
Friday, July 24 - Salmon Arm, BC - Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival - Festival Headline
Saturday, July 25 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - SOLD OUT
Monday, July 27 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield
Tuesday, July 28 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre - SOLD OUT
Thursday, July 30 - Ogden, UT - Ogden Twilight
Sunday, August 2 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts
Monday, August 3 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre
Tuesday, August 4 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater
Thursday, August 6 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Friday, August 7 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Folk Music Festival - Festival Headline
Sunday, August 9 - Quebec City, QC - Cigale - Festival Headline
Thursday, September 17 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre
Saturday, September 19 - Ottawa, ON - Cityfolk - Festival Headline
Sunday, September 20 - Shelburne, VT - The Green at Shelburne Museum
Tuesday, September 22 - Ithaca, NY - State Theatre
Wednesday, September 23 - New York, NY - Central Park Summer Stage
Friday, September 25 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond
Saturday, September 26 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre
Monday, September 28 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
Tuesday, September 29 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Wednesday, September 30 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach
Friday, October 2 - New Orleans, LA - The Civic Theatre
Sunday, October 4 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port
Wednesday, October 7 - Monterrey, MX - Showcenter Complex
Friday, October 9 - Mexico City, MX - Pepsi Center
Wednesday, November 25 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Audio - SOLD OUT
Thursday, November 26 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Audio - SOLD OUT
Saturday, November 28 - Santiago, Chile - Fauna Primavera
Monday, November 30 - Bogota, Colombia - Royal Center
Thursday, December 3 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - C Art Media
Saturday, December 5 - Lima, Peru - Veltrac Music Festival
Of Monsters and Men Release Animated Short Film
Of Monsters and Men Release 'All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade'
Of Monsters and Men Streaming Two New Songs
Of Monsters and Men Return With 'Ordinary Creature' Video
Cruise News: Monsters of Rock Cruise 2027
Caught In The Act: Lit and Sponge
Live: Lou Gramm Rocks The Arcada Theatre
5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues
Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66
Hear Bif Naked's New Single 'Lift Me Up'
Rilo Kiley To Rock Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Black Label Society Stars Fuel The Haunted North's 'Savage Ghost'
HOAXED Launching The Fallen Tour
Self Defense Family Return With First New Song In Six Years 'Reclusion'
Hear Chiodos First New Song In Over A Decade 'TAPDAT'
Trivium Announce North American Headline Tour
Watch Wednesday 13 Rock 'I Want You Dead'
Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo Pay Homage To Mark Bolan With 'Song For Aurora'
Hatebreed Reveal 'Kill Count Increase' Video And Announce New Album
13 Most Beautiful... Songs for Andy Warhol's Screen Tests Coming To Bob Dylan Center
King Ultramega Recruit Lzzy Hale and Matt Cameron For 'Birth Ritual' Cover