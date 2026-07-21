Of Monsters and Men's The Mouse Parade Tour Continues

(2b) Of Monsters and Men are currently on the road for The Mouse Parade Tour across the Americas. The band's extensive run continues this summer with stops at Osheaga in Montreal, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, and Central Park SummerStage in New York City on September 23rd.

The trek will also include festival headline performances at Calgary Folk Festival, Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival, Edmonton Folk Festival, Cigale, and City Folk, before continuing across North America and South America through December.

The tour celebrates the release of the band's acclaimed fourth studio album, All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade, bringing its expansive, emotionally resonant songs to audiences alongside fan favorites from across their illustrious catalog.

US Tour Dates 2026:

Thursday, July 23 - Calgary, AB - Calgary Folk Festival - Festival Headline

Friday, July 24 - Salmon Arm, BC - Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival - Festival Headline

Saturday, July 25 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - SOLD OUT

Monday, July 27 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield

Tuesday, July 28 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre - SOLD OUT

Thursday, July 30 - Ogden, UT - Ogden Twilight

Sunday, August 2 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts

Monday, August 3 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

Tuesday, August 4 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

Thursday, August 6 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Friday, August 7 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Folk Music Festival - Festival Headline

Sunday, August 9 - Quebec City, QC - Cigale - Festival Headline

Thursday, September 17 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre

Saturday, September 19 - Ottawa, ON - Cityfolk - Festival Headline

Sunday, September 20 - Shelburne, VT - The Green at Shelburne Museum

Tuesday, September 22 - Ithaca, NY - State Theatre

Wednesday, September 23 - New York, NY - Central Park Summer Stage

Friday, September 25 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond

Saturday, September 26 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

Monday, September 28 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Tuesday, September 29 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wednesday, September 30 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach

Friday, October 2 - New Orleans, LA - The Civic Theatre

Sunday, October 4 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port

Wednesday, October 7 - Monterrey, MX - Showcenter Complex

Friday, October 9 - Mexico City, MX - Pepsi Center

Wednesday, November 25 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Audio - SOLD OUT

Thursday, November 26 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Audio - SOLD OUT

Saturday, November 28 - Santiago, Chile - Fauna Primavera

Monday, November 30 - Bogota, Colombia - Royal Center

Thursday, December 3 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - C Art Media

Saturday, December 5 - Lima, Peru - Veltrac Music Festival

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