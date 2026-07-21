Stream Eli Paperboy Reed's New Swamp Dogg-Produced Song 'Love You More'

(PPR) Eli Paperboy Reed just dropped his latest single "Love You More" (feat, Zaniah) today, July 21st. Eli digs into the backstory of the track," When I was 21 and still living in Boston I sang with a gospel group, The Silver Leaf Gospel singers.

"The group had been founded in 1945 and all of the members were at least 50 years my senior. The founder and main lead singer, Deacon Randy Greene, became a mentor and close friend. When I met him, he had been married for close to 60 years and before my wife and I got married, she asked him how they did it. His response was simple: you just stay married. That's what this song means. Whatever hard times you go through, respond with more determination, more commitment and more love. That's the only way to make it last.

"This is one of the most fun and positive songs on the record and that shows in the performance, too. Zaniah, who is an incredible up-and-coming artist herself, brought her unique combination of Country Music and R&B to the table here and that's just what the song calls for me. I absolutely loved singing this together with her in the studio and the sound of our voices blending together, especially in the quiet sections. The secret hero of this record is Jonny's steel guitar solo which was inspired by players in the sacred steel tradition like Calvin Cooke and Aubrey Ghent."

Related Stories

Eli Paperboy Reed Streaming 'Getting There' From New Swamp Dogg-Produced Album

Eli Paperboy Reed Previews 20th Anniversary Reissue With 'You're Gonna Make Me Cry'

Eli Paperboy Reed Reissuing 'Sings Walkin' And Talkin' And Other Smash Hits!' For 20th Anniversary

News > Eli Paperboy Reed