Watch Lil Baby's 'Dead Fresh' Video

(IC) Grammy-Award winner Lil Baby releases the official music video for his summer heater, "Dead Fresh." Directed by previous collaborator Kid Art, the cinematic visual takes the global superstar's fashion game to new heights with several sharp, crisp looks from world-class designers - he serves a tennis ensemble of a Victor Victor x Eric Emanuel jacket and shorts paired with Prada shoes, commands the golf course in a Jacquemus collared shirt, Bottega Veneta shorts, and Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s, and sits front row in a mix of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Balenciaga, and Miu Miu. Blending the high-fashion focus with classic streetwear touches - including accents from Diesel, Kenzo, Supreme, and Mattias Gollin - Lil Baby cements his unique standing at the forefront of music and style.

"Dead Fresh" was produced by the legendary Pharrell Williams, marking the first collaboration between the two Grammy-Award winning hitmakers. A bold, rags-to-riches triumph where Lil Baby recalls his trajectory and revels in the perks of his upgraded lifestyle, the song earned praise from Hypebeast as "a classic Baby banger, defined by his sleek, Southern-coded, stream-of-consciousness flow." In addition, it secured the coveted top hip-hop spot on Spotify's New Music Friday and was highlighted by Rolling Stone and Vibe. "Dead Fresh" has exploded on TikTok with 256 million views across 84,000 public videos, including 66 million views over the weekend.

Lil Baby sat front row for the song's premiere at Louis Vuitton's Spring-Summer 2027 Men's Show, providing the perfect launchpad for his artistic evolution and audacious summer anthem. The moment marks a full return for Lil Baby into high-fashion spaces, building on previous spreads in GQ, Flaunt, Complex, and more.

The new single keeps momentum rolling for Lil Baby, who was just ranked the sixth-most streamed artist in Apple Music history, joining an elite tier of global icons that includes Drake, Taylor Swift, and Bad Bunny. He scored back-to-back wins in 2025 with his No. 1 Billboard 200 album WHAM - honored by Rap-Up as the year's fourth best rap album ­- and The Leaks, his fifth consecutive No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart that sparked the Urban Radio chart-topping smash "Mrs. Trendsetter."

On the business side, Lil Baby's Glass Window Entertainment label scored a big success with Rylo Rodriguez's S.K.A.T.E. enjoying a top-three debut on Top Rap Albums and its focus track, "Neighborhood Starz," by Rylo, Lil Baby, and Kevin Gates, landed on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

As Lil Baby ascends to new creative heights, "Dead Fresh" sets the stage for a grander chapter, fusing his elite style with rich sonic skills to drive the natural evolution of an already-historic career.

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