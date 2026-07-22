Gilbert O'Sullivan Celebrating Sixty Years Of Music With 2026 Tour

(Republic) Gilbert O'Sullivan, one of the UK's most enduring and respected singer-songwriters, returns to the stage for a series of special concerts celebrating sixty years of music.
Since releasing his first music in 1967 Gilbert has achieved 16 Top 40 records, including his breakthrough release in 1970 with Nothing Rhymed, six No. 1 songs, and timeless classics such as Clair, Get Down, and Alone Again (Naturally) - the latter topping the US charts for six weeks and earning him three Grammy nominations.
Across his career he has released 20 studio albums and received three Ivor Novello Awards, including Songwriter of the Year in 1973. His last three album releases have also achieved Top 10, Top 20 and Top 30 positions in the UK album charts.
Now celebrating sixty years in music, Gilbert continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Joined by acclaimed guitarist Bill Shanley, these shows promise an intimate evening of unforgettable songs from one of music's most distinctive voices.
Tour Dates
Tue 1 Sep 2026
Malvern Winter Gardens, Malvern
Tue 8 Sep 2026
The Stables, Milton Keynes
Wed 9 Sep 2026
The Stables, Milton Keynes
Mon 21 Sep 2026
Lancaster Grand Theatre, Lancaster
Tue 22 Sep 2026
York Opera House, York
Thu 24 Sep 2026
The Queen's Hall, Edinburgh
Sun 27 Sep 2026
St George's Hall, Bradford
Mon 28 Sep 2026
Buxton Opera House, Buxton
Wed 30 Sep 2026
Loughborough Town Hall, Loughborough
Thu 1 Oct 2026
Cast, Doncaster
Sat 3 Oct 2026
Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe
Sun 4 Oct 2026
The Apex, Bury St Edmunds
Tue 6 Oct 2026
Pavilion Theatre, Worthing
Wed 7 Oct 2026
St George's Bristol, Bristol
Sat 10 Oct 2026
3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
Mon 12 Oct 2026
Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
Thu 29 Oct 2026
Billingham Forum Theatre, Stockton-on-Tees
Fri 30 Oct 2026
Harrogate Theatre, Harrogate
Wed 4 Nov 2026
New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth
Fri 6 Nov 2026
Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden
Sun 8 Nov 2026
London Palladium, London
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