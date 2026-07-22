Gilbert O'Sullivan Celebrating Sixty Years Of Music With 2026 Tour

(Republic) Gilbert O'Sullivan, one of the UK's most enduring and respected singer-songwriters, returns to the stage for a series of special concerts celebrating sixty years of music.

Since releasing his first music in 1967 Gilbert has achieved 16 Top 40 records, including his breakthrough release in 1970 with Nothing Rhymed, six No. 1 songs, and timeless classics such as Clair, Get Down, and Alone Again (Naturally) - the latter topping the US charts for six weeks and earning him three Grammy nominations.

Across his career he has released 20 studio albums and received three Ivor Novello Awards, including Songwriter of the Year in 1973. His last three album releases have also achieved Top 10, Top 20 and Top 30 positions in the UK album charts.

Now celebrating sixty years in music, Gilbert continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Joined by acclaimed guitarist Bill Shanley, these shows promise an intimate evening of unforgettable songs from one of music's most distinctive voices.

Tour Dates

Tue 1 Sep 2026

Malvern Winter Gardens, Malvern

Tue 8 Sep 2026

The Stables, Milton Keynes

Wed 9 Sep 2026

The Stables, Milton Keynes

Mon 21 Sep 2026

Lancaster Grand Theatre, Lancaster

Tue 22 Sep 2026

York Opera House, York

Thu 24 Sep 2026

The Queen's Hall, Edinburgh

Sun 27 Sep 2026

St George's Hall, Bradford

Mon 28 Sep 2026

Buxton Opera House, Buxton

Wed 30 Sep 2026

Loughborough Town Hall, Loughborough

Thu 1 Oct 2026

Cast, Doncaster

Sat 3 Oct 2026

Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe

Sun 4 Oct 2026

The Apex, Bury St Edmunds

Tue 6 Oct 2026

Pavilion Theatre, Worthing

Wed 7 Oct 2026

St George's Bristol, Bristol

Sat 10 Oct 2026

3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Mon 12 Oct 2026

Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

Thu 29 Oct 2026

Billingham Forum Theatre, Stockton-on-Tees

Fri 30 Oct 2026

Harrogate Theatre, Harrogate

Wed 4 Nov 2026

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth

Fri 6 Nov 2026

Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden

Sun 8 Nov 2026

London Palladium, London

Related Stories

News > Gilbert O'Sullivan