Judah & The Lion Stream Two New Songs

(Shore Fire Media) Judah & The Lion will return next month with their new studio album I AM A PRISM (out August 14 on Dualtone Records), and today they've shared two new songs that showcase the project's emotional range.

Already a live favorite, "As The Crow" has been described by the group's Judah Akers as one of the most deeply felt songs he's ever written, penned as he healed from losing two people close to him in the course of a single week. "There are losses that come in life that don't come with an explanation," Akers reflects. "This song is me making peace with that. It came fast, and I think it was holding me up before I even understood what it was." It's among the clearest examples of the Nashville duo's ability to deliver "powerful personal messages" (Billboard) through life's most challenging moments.

On the other side of I AM A PRISM is "Gravel Roads," a joyous, anthemic track celebrating the simple pleasures of a small-town summer. It serves as a sun-soaked ode to late nights with friends, long drives, watching your favorite team and appreciating the little things along the way. "As long as these old gravel country roads / lead me straight home to you," Akers sings in the song's refrain - a line he'll echo for 4,500 fans at Judah & The Lion's hometown tour finale in Nashville this November. Before that though, they'll bring I AM A PRISM to nearly 40 cities across North America on The Boys Are Back (Tour) - kicking off September 17 in Knoxville before spanning the south, and from coast-to-coast, this fall.

After a trilogy of celebrated releases navigating mental health struggles, heartbreak, addiction and grief, I AM A PRISM finds Judah & The Lion emerging on the other side - ready to celebrate their 15-year musical journey, the community they've built along the way, a new chapter of fatherhood and the everyday miracles that make life meaningful. "We use our music to propel us through hard things in life and shoot us forward into a more hopeful space," says multi-instrumentalist Brian Macdonald. "Getting to that space isn't always easy, but we always come back better for it." Check out the songs here

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