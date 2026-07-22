Melaina Kol Delivers 'Idola' Video

(BHM) Melaina Kol, the alias of Nashville musician Logan Hornyak, is excited to share "Idola," a new preview from their upcoming album, Okay that's a great idea because if I do that then, out via Julia's War Recordings on August 14, 2026.

"Idola" proves that house music is seeped in vulnerability, as fragmented vocals layer between glittering cello and percussion. An official music video for the track premieres today.

"'Idola' is one of the more lyrical ones that I believe to be about growing old with someone and fearing constantly disappointing them as a response to what you think love should actually feel like," Logan explains.

In May, Melaina Kol announced the upcoming record with "Lifeheart." Engulfed in celestial, overlaying guitars and harp with spliced vocals, "Lifeheart" was praised by Stereogum, The Line of Best Fit, and Hard of Hearing, with the latter capturing the track's "rich melodic core gilded with musing, refractive experimentalism, labyrinthine finger-picked guitars enmesh with choppy vocal samples in a soaring brush with tenderness and emotional catharsis." The second single, "Parallel," dropped last month, decorated with thoughtful plucks of cello, bashfully stern vocals, and percussion. An official music video accompanies the track, mirroring its fractured nature with collaged visuals of natural life.

A cult favorite across the East Coast DIY scene throughout the last decade, Melaina Kol has shared a plethora of recordings and has explored all corners of guitar music. On his new album, Logan turned to piano, cello, and harp to formulate genre-spanning songs and textures that emulate loss, isolation, and healing love in the most crushing of times.

Melaina Kol has shared stages with artists like Squirrel Flower, Her New Knife, Teethe, and more. Recently, he previewed new material at SXSW 2026, of which the Austin Chronicle remarked, "Armed only with a drum machine and a looper pedal, Nashville guitarist Melaina Kol made the most of the intimate atmosphere: no better place to watch a solo artist pull melodies out of thin air." More shows will be announced soon.

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