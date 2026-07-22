Sam Smith Taps The TwoCity Chorus For New Track 'Oh Mother'

(Capitol) Sam Smith premieres their new single "Oh Mother" feat. The TwoCity Chorus. The electrifying power anthem is the second single from Sam's new album Hazel Eyes, set for release on August 21 via Capitol Records.

In a departure from the slow-burning euphoria of "My Guy" (a blissed-out love song released last month), "Oh Mother" channels a fierce longing for maternal comfort in the face of deception. One of several songs on Hazel Eyes recorded with The TwoCity Chorus, the soul-stirring epic centers on a spellbinding back-and-forth between Sam and the 28-member vocal collective, whose harmonies blaze with a feverish intensity.

"The choir is meant to represent the fury of a mother witnessing her child's betrayal - they're summoning a sort of divine feminine energy," Sam explains. "We also have vocals from my friend Dante, who was a mothering presence to me as a queer person in my 20s. It's like a gathering of voices offering strength."

Like all of Hazel Eyes, "Oh Mother" finds Sam co-producing alongside David Odlum (Glen Hansard, Josh Ritter) and Simon Aldred (Avicii and Liam Gallagher), dreaming up a singular sound rooted in the raw vitality of live instrumentation. From the moment Sam delivers its fateful opening lyric ("You remind me of my mother's greatest fear"), the combustible but cathartic track surges with a force that never lets up, fueled by thundering piano lines, fuzzed-out guitar riffs, and stomping hand percussion. Also featuring cinematic strings from composer Gabe Noel (Sombr, Father John Misty), "Oh Mother" builds to a breathtaking call-and-response between Sam and The TwoCity Chorus - ultimately transforming the song from a tragic story of betrayal to a transcendent affirmation of a mother's love.

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