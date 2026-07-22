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Watch 2hollis' New 'Hurt' Video

07-22-2026
Watch 2hollis' New 'Hurt' Video

(IC) 2hollis returns with his new single "Hurt," available now via Interscope Records. The release marks his first new single since the arrival of his critically acclaimed major-label debut album, star.

Opening a bold new chapter for 2hollis, "Hurt" pushes his shape-shifting sound and uncompromising creative vision yet again into new territory. The track arrives alongside an official self-directed music video that further expands the striking visual language surrounding his music.

Accompanying the release is a stunning self-directed music video, showcasing the creative force that is finding him not only directing but also editing this visually captivating piece, further showcasing the striking visual language that defines his artistry.

With "Hurt," 2hollis kicks off his next chapter, affirming his role as a multi-hyphenate who brings a constantly evolving sound and dynamic genre shifts with each new release.

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