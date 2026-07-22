Watch Jada Kingdom's 'Dweet And Done' Video

(TTB) Jada Kingdom adds another chapter with "Dweet and Done," a raw dancehall statement produced by legendary hitmaker Notnice (Ainsley Morris) as part of the Walk Out Riddim.

Built on heavy drums, infectious rhythms, and the fearless energy that drives Jamaican dancehall culture, "Dweet and Done" finds Jada fully in her element. The record captures the confidence, attitude, and unapologetic spirit that have become hallmarks of her artistry, delivering a track built for sound systems, dance floors, and the moments that keep dancehall moving from Kingston to the world.

The accompanying music video brings that same energy to life, embracing the fashion, movement, and bold visual language that have always been central to dancehall culture. With striking styling and undeniable presence, Jada reinforces why she remains one of the genre's most commanding performers.

For "Dweet and Done," Jada connects with Notnice, one of dancehall's most influential producers. Born Ainsley Morris, Notnice has helped shape the sound of Jamaican music through collaborations with some of the genre's biggest names, including Vybz Kartel, Popcaan, Jah Vinci, Sean Paul, Spice, Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, Dexta Daps, and Alkaline. His signature production has helped define multiple eras of dancehall, creating the foundation for countless moments that have moved from Jamaica to the world stage.

The release arrives during what has become a defining year for Jada Kingdom. In 2026, she delivered two major projects: Just A Girl In A Money Man's World and New Religion. She has continued that momentum with a steady run of collaborations, including the newly released remix of "Soul For Sale" featuring Kraff, adding another layer to a year that has seen Jada consistently expand her presence across Jamaican music.

That momentum was amplified by "G.A.D.," one of the most impactful dancehall records to carry into 2026. The anthem earned a nomination for Dancehall Song of the Year at the upcoming Caribbean Music Awards, while Jada Kingdom was also recognized with a nomination for Female Dancehall Artist of the Year. Released without a featured artist, "G.A.D." represents a defining moment for Jada Kingdom, showcasing her ability to carry a major dancehall record entirely on her own while becoming one of the most impactful moments in Jamaican music this year.

The record received widespread critical recognition, with praise from outlets including Billboard, Clash Magazine, HotNewHipHop, Stereogum, and The Jamaica Gleaner. Clash Magazine highlighted Jada's impressive run of releases, while HotNewHipHop praised "G.A.D." for its fearless blend of dancehall energy and genre-defying creativity. That ability to honor where Jamaican music comes from while pushing it forward has become central to Jada's artistry. Rooted in reggae, shaped by dancehall, and influenced by sounds from around the world, Jada continues to create music that reflects the many sides of Jamaican culture while carving out her own lane.

Beyond the music, Jada's global presence continues to grow. With a performance at Afro+ Fest 2026 during Labor Day Weekend, two projects released in one year, and a steady stream of collaborations, Jada Kingdom is not chasing moments. She is building them.

With more than 150 million Spotify streams, 110 million Apple Music streams, and over 200 million YouTube views, Jada Kingdom continues to strengthen her position as one of dancehall's most important voices and one of the artists shaping its next global chapter.

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