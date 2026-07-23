12k Gotti Launches His MADLIFE Project

(Orienteer) Cleveland rapper 12k Gotti releases his new project MADLIFE via 10k Global. First teased with his standout lead single "CLIMAX" earlier this month, Gotti's new tape expands on the sharp, hardened storytelling of last year's 800˚, his first full-length on 10k Global that featured labelmates MIKE, Niontay and Sideshow.
On MADLIFE, Gotti enlists an accomplished set of producers including the likes of Tony Seltzer, Vinny Fanta, wtfbennie, Angel Season, and more, to lay the musical foundation for Gotti's equally diverse and challenging flows.
Known for the sharply-written storytelling of his lyrics and heavy trap production, 12k Gotti has quietly begun to amass an incisive catalog with early projects like 2019's Sincerely, Your Loss and 2020's Gotti World, Vol. 1, alongside deepcut singles like his 9th Wonder-produced track "Ashanti Flow". Those early projects led to Gotti meeting MIKE on tour a few years ago, who subsequently signed him to 10k Global, bringing a defining new stylistic voice to the label.
Listen to MADLIFE here
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