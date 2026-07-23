Passion Pit Celebrates 20th Anniversary As Boston Declares 'Passion Pit Day'

(The Oriel Company) The city of Boston has officially declared July 24 "Passion Pit Day" in honor of the multi-platinum-certified indie pop project's extraordinary musical achievements and lasting influence on the city's cultural landscape as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

The celebration coincides with Passion Pit's return to Boston for a performance at House of Blues Boston as part of The Pretty Penny Tour, commemorating the project's 20th anniversary and celebrating its remarkable artistic achievements, enduring musical legacy, and lasting impact on the Boston music community.

Founded by frontman Michael Angelakos while he was a student at Emerson College in 2006, Passion Pit emerged from Boston's vibrant music community with a blend of signature melodies, electronic production, and deeply personal lyricism that has resonated with generations of fans in Boston and around the world.

"When I was ten years old I told my father that I wanted to move to Boston. He had been working there, flying back and forth from our home in Bound Brook, NJ. When I was 17, I told my parents I wanted to go to college in Boston, and at 18, I made that a reality. But it was at age 19 that I began a musical project, Passion Pit, that was the result of my incredible friends and community, a way to entertain and connect-to give it all a feel, and to of course have fun," says Angelakos.

He continues, "It was Boston that supported us as we began to somehow ascend in the music world. It was Boston that provided the world in which Passion Pit's tonality and core soul is based in, one steeped in history, yet extraordinarily mindful of the present, and now more than ever, focused on the future. Now at 39, twenty years after it all started, I am profoundly moved to receive this honor from the City of Boston."

Over the past two decades, Passion Pit has released four acclaimed studio albums and achieved both critical and commercial success, with beloved songs "Sleepyhead" and "Take A Walk" both earning 2x Platinum certifications.

While Passion Pit has earned a global audience of millions, the project has maintained a deep connection to Greater Boston and Massachusetts. Since its first public performance at the iconic Allston venue Great Scott in 2008, Passion Pit has performed 42 concerts throughout the Commonwealth, returning regularly to the city where the project first took its shape.

Passion Pit Tour Dates

July 24 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

July 25 - Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY

July 26 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

July 28 - 9:30 Club - Washington, D.C.

July 29 - 9:30 Club - Washington, D.C.

July 31 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

August 1 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

August 3 - Tower Theatre - Oklahoma City, OK

August 5 - Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

August 7 - Up in the Sky Festival - Aspen, CO

August 8 - Up in the Sky Festival (DJ Set Aftershow) - Aspen, CO

August 9 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

August 11 - Complex - Rockwell - Salt Lake City, UT

August 13 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

August 14 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

August 16 - Fox Theatre - Oakland, CA

August 18 - The Bellwether - Los Angeles, CA

August 19 - The Bellwether - Los Angeles, CA

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