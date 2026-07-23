Sheryl Crow's Sophomore Album Gets Vinylphyle Reissue

(UMe) The first-ever vinyl pressing of Sheryl Crow's GRAMMY Award-winning self-titled sophomore album joins UMe's acclaimed Vinylphyle reissue series, available to order today exclusively via uDiscover Music.

Making its vinyl debut, Sheryl Crow has been cut from new vinyl masters assembled specifically for this release using a carefully executed digital/analog hybrid process. The album is presented as a deluxe 2LP edition pressed on 180-gram black vinyl at RTI. Produced to Vinylphyle's premium audiophile standards, the release features a tip-on wrapped gatefold jacket in a satin matte finish, printed on clay-coated board, archival poly sleeves, and a four-panel insert with source tape scans, rare archival imagery, and new liner notes.

Released on September 24, 1996, Sheryl Crow arrived at a pivotal moment in its creator's career. While Tuesday Night Music Club established Crow as one of the most compelling new artists of the decade, her self-titled follow-up fully cemented her reputation as a songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and artistic force. As the album approaches its 30th anniversary, it remains one of the defining singer-songwriter statements of the 1990s and a cornerstone of Crow's remarkable career.

Produced by Crow and engineered by Tchad Blake, the album embraced a broader and more adventurous sonic palette than its predecessor, weaving together roots rock, folk, country, blues, pop, and alternative influences into a confident and deeply personal statement. Recorded primarily at Kingsway Studio in New Orleans, the album delivered some of the most enduring songs of Crow's career, including the GRAMMY-winning "If It Makes You Happy," the bittersweet road anthem "Everyday Is A Winding Road," and the sharp, socially observant "A Change Would Do You Good."

Both a critical and commercial triumph, Sheryl Crow earned the GRAMMY Award for Best Rock Album while selling millions of copies worldwide and further establishing Crow as one of the defining artists of the 1990s. Critics praised its confidence, musical depth, and willingness to challenge expectations, while audiences embraced its blend of sharp songwriting, adventurous arrangements, and emotional candor.

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, Sheryl Crow has been pressed to vinyl for the first time ever. To create this definitive 2LP pressing, the utmost care was taken to identify the best possible sources for vinyl mastering. The pre-mastered flat mixes were originally transferred from the 2-inch 24-track tapes to DAT. For this release, the final mixes were identified and sent to mastering engineer Justin Perkins, who assembled new vinyl cutting masters using a carefully executed digital/analog hybrid process captured at 96 kHz/24-bit before lacquers were cut by Jeff Powell. Spread across two LPs, the 14-track album offers greater clarity, depth, and musical detail. Combined with source tape scans, newly commissioned liner notes by writer and photographer Jim McDermott, and deluxe tip-on packaging, the release offers a fresh perspective on a modern classic whose influence continues to resonate nearly three decades after its original release.

Order the Vinylphyle edition here.

Sheryl Crow - Sheryl Crow

Side A

Maybe Angels

A Change Would Do You Good

Home

Sweet Rosalyn

Side B

If It Makes You Happy

Redemption Day

Hard To Make A Stand

Everyday Is A Winding Road

Side C

Love Is A Good Thing

Oh Marie

Superstar

Side D

The Book

Ordinary Morning

Free Man

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