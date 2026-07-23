The Crystal Method Celebrating 'Tweekend' Anniversary With Special Reissue

(Falcon Publicity) In July of 2001, American electronic duo The Crystal Method (TCM) dropped one of the most essential U.S. electronic albums of all time, featuring guests such as Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Stone Temple Pilot's Scott Weiland and renowned LA-based multi-instrumentalist, Jon Brion.

Now, a quarter of a century after their second album Tweekend thrilled genre enthusiasts, Interscope and TCM have teamed up to release it as a double vinyl sunset orange colored edition via the label DTC on July 24.

The blazing orange "nuclear fusion" vinyl (which matches the iconic album cover color) includes a bonus collectors CD of the full album, remastered, as well as a TCM sticker. The 25th anniversary edition of Tweekend was remastered (both the CD and vinyl versions) by Levi Seitz at Black Belt mastering. The Tweekend IVC edition double-vinyl release is limited to 3,000 individually numbered copies globally and shipping is free. To purchase and for more information, go to Interscope's vinyl collective page here.

The Crystal Method is known worldwide as the pioneering electronic music duo formed in Las Vegas in 1993 by Scott Kirkland and Ken Jordan (the pair later moved to Los Angeles). They were early pioneers of the breakbeat genre and their music has appeared in numerous advertisements, TV shows, films, and video games. TCM, which is just Scott Kirkland in 2026, is synonymous with driving, hard-charging electronica featuring synth stabs, inspired vocal samples and melodic hooks that have kept fans loyal for decades.

Several tracks from Tweekend have become ubiquitous pop culture touchstones and favorites in the sync space for music supervisors over the past two decades, with "Name of the Game" alone having been featured in over 20 movie trailers/TV shows/video games and in films, such as a memorable usage in the 2008 Ben Stiller film, Tropic Thunder. The album was pivotal for the group, taking their sound from breakbeat-heavy electronica to more rock-leaning sensibilities. It reflected the influence the duo was under at the time, going into the studio fresh off the 1999 Family Values Tour. As one of the few electronic acts on the heavy-hitting lineup, the Los Angeles duo toured alongside headliners Limp Bizkit, Korn, Primus, Staind, and Filter.

"After the success of Vegas, Ken and I wanted to broaden our musical horizons, delve into our rock and alternative roots, and collaborate with other artists," shares Scott Kirkland. "Writing and co-producing a portion of the album with Tom Morello helped us achieve all these goals. It's been a nostalgic journey revisiting the stems and original sessions from Tweekend. I firmly believe that we created an album that successfully bridged the gap between electronic and rock music, while maintaining our core sound."

Adds Ken Jordan, "Making Tweekend was a blast! Some artists dread their sophomore LP but because Vegas was so successful we got to work with some amazing artists. I think my favorite sessions of all time were with Tom Morello. He really dove into our process. He not only is featured on 'Name of the Game' but helped produce three other tracks on Tweekend! I still love listening to this album. I can't believe it was 25 years ago."

"Name of the Game" which garnered a 2002 MTV Award nomination for "Breakthrough Video" will also get additional attention this summer via a new remix package featuring a fresh Paul Oakenfold remix, plus new takes on the track from Equalateral and Future Funk Squad. The full remix package hits Beatport on August 21.

Shares Scott Kirkland, "We've known and admired Paul for 30 years. So to have him come in and add some of his distinctive sounds and production style to 'Name of the Game' is a real treat."

Tweekend and its standout single "Name of the Game" have both gone on to be recognized as massively influential works from the then burgeoning post-"rave" West Coast electronic scene, serving as a bridge from the underground to the mainstream for electronic music in the early 2000s as dance music crossed over into rock, pop and other genres. TCM derived the title Tweekend as a dark, satirical commentary on the demise of the West Coast rave and drug culture, juxtaposed with heavy "weekend" partying.

To further support the release, TCM will return to the road this fall on the Mission Underground Tour with Paul Oakenfold, hitting key markets such as New York on Halloween and Las Vegas on November 7.

"Our fans have been incredibly supportive, making touring a truly rewarding experience since we emerged from the pandemic," adds Scott Kirkland. "Collaborating with Oakenfold for co-headlining events has also been a fantastic way to unite people and create unforgettable nights across the country."

Full Mission Underground fall tour dates (with Paul Oakenfold) are:



Fri Oct 2 Kansas City, MO Madrid Theatre

Sat Oct 3 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theatre

Thu Oct 8 Knoxville, TN The 808

Fri Oct 09 Atlanta, GA Center Stage

Sat Oct 10 New Orleans, LA House Of Blues

Fri Oct 16 Wailuku, Maui, HI Da Playground *

Sat Oct 17 Honolulu, Oahu, HI Slack Key Lounge *

Fri Oct 23 Phoenix, AZ Walter Where?House

Sat Oct 24 Tucson, AZ La Rosa

Fri Oct 30 Cleveland, OH Globe Iron

Sat Oct 31 New York, NY Racket

Fri Nov 6 San Diego, CA Music Box

Sat Nov 7 Las Vegas, NV Area15 | The Portal

Thu Nov 12 Fayetteville, AR Ozark Music Hall

Fri Nov 13 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall

Sat Nov 14 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

*Paul Oakenfold does not appear on the Hawaii shows.

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