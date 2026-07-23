Tyla Debuts First Vevo Official Live Performance Of 'IS IT LOVE'

(BHM) Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces Tyla's 'Official Live Performance' of "IS IT LOVE" from her upcoming album A*POP, arriving July 24th. This release marks the first installment of an exclusive series of performance videos rolling out over the coming weeks.

'Official Live Performance' is Vevo's flagship original content franchise, which creates immersive, bespoke worlds for today's top artists to showcase their talent through the power of live performance. These productions are the result of deep creative synergy between Vevo, the artist and their team, and help artists connect with their global fanbases through exclusive visuals that are tailored to their album's unique vision.

Serving as an extension of the song's official music video, Tyla's 'Official Live Performance' of "IS IT LOVE" takes place in a stripped-back, open-concept industrial environment that transforms through the interplay of light and shadow, shot utilizing warm, sepia tones. Adorned in a two-piece set, Tyla moves throughout the vast space, with her performance projected on a curtain draped between concrete columns. She is joined by her guitarist, Ari O'Neal, who accentuates the instrument as a second voice, for a powerful finale.

"I had so much fun making this series! Performing these songs live makes me even more excited to share A*POP with the world," says Tyla.

Tyla and Vevo previously worked together on Vevo DSCVR performances of "To Last" and "Water," which notably was the third most viewed Vevo Original of the year.

"After gracing the Vevo DSCVR stage a few years ago, we're thrilled to be working again with Tyla, this time outside of the studio, to create a unique cinematic interpretation of her album," says JP Evangelista, EVP of Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo. "Connecting with fans across borders, Tyla is redefining what it means to be a global pop star today. She has captivated audiences with her infectious melodies, undeniable charisma, and cultural flair - all of which shine through in her performances. We're excited to roll out more of the videos in this series, as well as the final short film."

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