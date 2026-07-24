3OH!3 Deliver New Summer Anthem 'My Friends'

(The Syndicate) Electro-pop duo 3OH!3 is back with a brand-new anthem for the summer. The Colorado-born pair released the latest single, "My Friends," available today across all digital streaming platforms.

Blending the group's signature high-energy sound with an infectious chorus celebrating the people who make life unforgettable, "My Friends" marks an exciting new chapter for 3OH!3 while delivering the bold, fun-loving spirit that has defined the duo's career.

On having his daughter on the track, Nathaniel Motte adds, "This song started in the place I'm happiest: in our living room with a guitar and my family. My daughter Nico and I started singing about her friends being party animals and we were laughing and dancing. It's hard keeping up with your friends sometimes! Party good, party hard, always party in moderation."

t's been nearly two decades since 3OH!3 crashed the top of the pop charts, but their spirit remains as unflinching as ever. What started as a DIY project quickly catapulted Sean Foreman and Nathaniel Motte's dorm-room demos into a cultural phenomenon, soundtracking both Vans Warped Tour and Top 40 radio takeovers with a blend of hip-hop bravado, tongue-in-cheek chaos and hooks more ascendant than their Boulder, CO, hometown.

That legacy has only grown with time as a new wave of fans and artists continue to champion platinum-certified anthems like "DONTTRUSTME," "STARSTRUKK," and "My First Kiss" worldwide at events like Emo Nite, while Motte and Foreman bring their high-octane live show to Coachella, Reading & Leeds, and Warped Tour, where mosh pits and singalongs serve as a reminder that 3OH!3's impact isn't frozen in time, but constantly evolving.

Their music has never been about looking back, but always living in the moment and pushing forward in pursuit of something legendary just out of reach: the next wild weekend, the next epic story, the next inside joke you had to be there for.

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