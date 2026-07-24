54 Ultra Streaming New Single 'Tell Me'

(Orienteer) 54 Ultra shares his new bilingual single "Tell Me," produced by Paul Cherry, ahead of his new run of North American and European tour dates starting today in Denver at The Underground Music Showcase.

Alongside appearances at major summer festivals including Lollapalooza and Sea.Hear.Now, 54 Ultra's fall run will see him playing his largest headline shows to date before joining Thundercat as support on select dates later this fall.

The single arrives following a busy Spring for 54 Ultra, which included his Coachella debut and the release of his double single "Turnaround" and B-side, "I'm Hooked," that coincided with his official signing to Interscope Records. Earlier in the year, 54 Ultra featured and produced the "Talk To You" with ANOTR, which sculpted his signature synth-laced indie-rock-soul sound into a groovy, high-energy dance track that debuted on five European charts and has sat #1 on the Warm Global Dance Radio chart for the past 17 weeks and was recently championed by England's World Cup team. 54 Ultra also joined ANOTR to perform the track for their New York City and Ibiza shows.

Rising out of New Jersey, 54 Ultra is the musical project of songwriter and producer JohnAnthony Rodriguez. In the kaleidoscopic world of music, 54 Ultra emerges as a beacon of sonic fusion indebted to his Puerto Rican and Dominican roots, weaving synthy indie rock with a Latin soul heartbeat. His smooth vocals and tasteful production evoke an instant sense of nostalgia and have already begun to garner fans from around the world. His debut single "Where Are You" continues to grow rapidly on social media, along with the young artist's profile. Last May, Johnny released his debut EP, First Works, which Billboard recognized as one of the Best Projects of the Year (So Far). The six-track EP laid the groundwork for his sold-out fall tour leg and resulting singles, "I Won't Go" and "Find Your Love," the latter of which was premiered on KCRW's Live from HQ.

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