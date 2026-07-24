'Smile Again' With Penelope Road's New Single

(Warner) Atlanta pop-rock band Penelope Road greet the summer with "Smile Again," out now via Warner Records. Arriving during a packed season of tour dates and festival stops, the bright new single is already a proven fan-favorite on the road, and a fitting tribute to the grounding sensation of seeing your loved one smile.
"'Smile Again' is the first song we wrote for the album. We immediately fell in love with this song and it will mark a "new era" of Penelope Road that we can't wait to put into the world. As a lot of our fans know if they've come to a show of ours, 'Smile Again' is a special moment in the set. It seems to get a different kind of reaction than some of the old stuff, but in the best way possible. We can't wait to share that feeling and sound with everyone now!" says the band.
Penelope Road have been crisscrossing the country on The Chance Encounter Tour since February, earning rave reviews while making standout appearances at BottleRock, Okeechobee and Summerfest.
They're booked through the fall, with upcoming festival stops at Virginia's FloydFest, followed by Lollapalooza, Buffalo's Borderland, and Louisville's Bourbon & Beyond.
In between, they've got several headliners, a co-headlining run with South Carolina indie rockers Winyah, and additional dates supporting the blues-steeped Marcus King Band, who they toured with in June and joined for headline-making covers of Grateful Dead and Bob Seger.
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