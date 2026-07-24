Stream The Brand New Off Campus: The Mixtape (Extra Credit) Edition

(IR) Island Records releases OFF CAMPUS: THE MIXTAPE (EXTRA CREDIT EDITION), the expanded deluxe edition of the official soundtrack for Prime Video's hit series Off Campus, out today.
The new edition features six additional tracks, including collaborations and covers from Ella Bright, Niall Horan, Suki Waterhouse, The Beaches, and Carol Ades, further expanding the musical world that captivated fans throughout the show's debut season. Listen here.
Building on the original soundtrack, OFF CAMPUS: THE MIXTAPE (EXTRA CREDIT EDITION) revisits some of the series' most beloved songs through fresh interpretations from both cast and artists inspired by the show. Highlights include Ella Bright and Niall Horan's rendition of The Foundations' classic "Baby Now That I Found You," Suki Waterhouse's cover of "Girl That I Am," The Beaches' take on fan-favorite After Hours track "Keep Pretending," and Ella Bright's high-energy performances of Elton John's "The Bitch Is Back" and Warrant's "Cherry Pie."
The deluxe edition arrives as Off Campus continues to resonate with audiences through its blend of romance, friendship, and music-driven storytelling. From original songs and on-camera performances to reimagined classics, music remains at the heart of the series, serving as both a storytelling device and a reflection of the characters' emotional journeys.
The original soundtrack features music from Asha Banks, The Two Lips, Chloe Lilac, Matthew Perryman Jones, Winifred, and Will Linley, alongside authentic cast performances that bring a raw, lived-in feel to the series. The show also includes an in-show performance of "Soup" by Remi Wolf, alongside a bespoke cover of "Dancing With Myself" featured in a meaningful scene between Hannah and Garrett.
The soundtrack also includes music from the show's fictional band, After Hours, expanding its immersive musical world, as well as performances by main character Hannah Wells (Ella Bright), who sings original songs written by acclaimed songwriters, including Grammy Award-winning Amy Allen and Ethan Gruska.
Music was embedded into the creative process from the earliest stages, with the music team brought on immediately after the writers' room to help define a distinct sonic identity alongside creator Louisa Levy. Music Supervisors Amanda Krieg Thomas and Anna Romanoff, working with Executive Music Producer Alana Da Fonseca, crafted a sound that bridges classic and contemporary influences. Through on-camera performances and original recordings, the music reflects the characters' deep connection to sound and story.
OFF CAMPUS: THE MIXTAPE (EXTRA CREDIT EDITION)
Into You - After Hours
Dancing With Myself (Cover) - Remi Wolf
Page One - Ella Bright
Keep Pretending - After Hours
Underestimate Me - Chloe Lilac
Baby Now That I Found You (Cover) - Ella Bright
Can't Get Enough (Cover) - Winifred
Holding The Line - Will Linley
Over and Over Again - Matthew Perryman Jones
Dirty Little Secret (Cover) - After Hours
U + Ur Hand (Cover) - After Hours
Kiss You (Cover) - After Hours
Yellow Haze - After Hours
Too Busy Missing You - Asha Banks
Girl That I Am - Ella Bright
In Every Lifetime - The Two Lips
EXTRA CREDIT BONUS TRACKS
The Bitch Is Back (Elton John Cover) - Ella Bright
Page One (Ella Bright Cover) - Carol Ades
Keep Pretending (After Hours Cover) - The Beaches
Baby Now That I Found You (The Foundations Cover) - Ella Bright & Niall Horan
Cherry Pie (Warrant Cover) - Ella Bright
Girl That I Am (Ella Bright Cover) - Suki Waterhouse
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