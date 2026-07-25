Hurricane Wisdom Announces New Album 'Weathering The World'

(Audible Treats) Hurricane Wisdom has announced that "Weathering The World", the follow-up to 2025's Billboard 200-charting Perfect Storm and Perfect Storm: Sorry 4 The Rain, will be on Friday, August 7th via Rebel/gamma.
The upcoming album is home to several buzzing singles that Hurricane has released in the first half of the year, led by "Barbie Doll," his first-ever collaboration with Grammy-winning artist Chance The Rapper.
The song is a perfect merger of their two melodic sensibilities, which has the song heading towards Top 20 at Urban Radio on the back of over 15M global streams since its May release. Hurricane welcomes another high profile feature to the tracklisting on "YK Where It's Goin," enlisting Atlanta crooner Gunna for a hard-hitting record that is made for end-of-summer rotation.
Earlier in the year, the North Florida native expanded into the world of Afrobeats with "LIVING UP," recorded on a trip to Lagos, Nigeria, and recently performed the track on tastemaker performance platform COLORS. Additional album highlights include "Over Now" (5.9 million views), "Dangerous" (3.7 million views), and "Enough (2.4 million views). This album arrives as Hurricane continues to put the game on notice, cemented by recently being honored as a member of the 2026 XXL Freshman Class. Wisdom also earned Artist To Watch honors from Spotify and Complex at the beginning of 2026.
Watch Hurricane Wisdom and Chance The Rapper Team Up With 'Barbie Doll'
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