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See KATSEYE's Cinematic 'Animal' Video

07-25-2026
See KATSEYE's Cinematic 'Animal' Video

(IC) Two-time GRAMMY-nominated global girl group KATSEYE returns with "Animal," a bold, flirtatious pop anthem that celebrates embracing one's wild side. "Animal" is from WILD, KATSEYE's third EP, which will be released on August 14 via HYBE x Geffen Records.

Co-written by Ed Sheeran, the song explores the tension between the polished versions of ourselves we present to the world and the uninhibited energy that emerges behind closed doors.

With playful verses, magnetic vocals and irresistible pop production, KATSEYE transforms secrecy, attraction and impulse into something empowering and alluring. The track was produced by Omer Fedi and Blake Slatkin, known for their work with The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber, Sam Smith and Lil Nas X, among others.

The cinematic official video for "Animal" unfolds within a world of observation rooms, mirrored realities and shifting personas. The members of KATSEYE move between feminine and masculine archetypes, with identities shifting as the boundaries between observer and observed begin to blur.

Dynamic choreography, striking styling and surreal imagery heighten the tension between instinct and control. The video, directed by Cody Critcheloe, features a cameo from Academy Award nominated actress, producer, and New York Times bestselling author Demi Moore.

Critcheloe previously helmed KATSEYE's "Gnarly" and "Touch" videos. The video for "Animal" made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

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