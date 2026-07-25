Watch Moneybagg Yo's 'I See Why' Video

(The Forefront Group) After months of anticipation from fans across social media - and five years following the release of his first #1 debut on the Billboard 200 - highly prolific, multi-platinum rapper Moneybagg Yo returns with new single "I See Why." Out now via CMG/N-Less/Interscope Records, the hard-hitting record reinforces everything that made him impossible to overlook in the first place.

While Bagg's influence has continued to surge, this year's new music heralds the arrival of his first DSP release since 2025's high-profile collaboration with G Herbo ("Feet On Land"), and "Close The Door." His latest single, produced by Drumgod, DamnATP!, and Steppesaint, is just as impressive. Built around heavy bass, tolling bells, and relentless drums, "I See Why" finds the Memphis firebrand locking into a flow state, where each bar takes a shot at his haters: "They hollin' Bagg this and Bagg that // Nigga get like me, f*** you mad at // Tell them lil' boys that I'm past it // They stuck in the city, let them have that."

The supporting visual captures Bagg rapping with both menace and confidence about the stresses that come along with being a superstar. It also provides a glimpse into his recent fitness transformation, revealing a more chiseled look than fans have seen in recent years. The "I See Why" video made its broadcast premiere on BET Jams and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

"I See Why" arrives amid a milestone period for the artist: Bagg recently celebrated the 5-year anniversary of his critically-acclaimed album, A Gangsta's Pain. Originally released on April 23rd, 2021, the LP moved a staggering 110K units during its first-week and also hit #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts, respectively. (This marked Bagg's eleventh time charting, and his fifth overall, and fourth consecutive, album to reach the chart's top ten).

Dubbed "Trap's new ambassador" by The New York Times, Moneybagg Yo follows his run of success with "I See Why," a confident reminder of why he remains one of rap's most compelling voices.

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