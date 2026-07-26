Almost Monday Share New Song 'Better Late Than Never'

(The Oriel Company) almost monday unveil their new single "better late than never", out everywhere now. Composed of lead singer Dawson Daugherty, guitarist Cole Clisby, and bassist Luke Fabry, almost monday also release their official music video for the single, directed by Miles Murphy.

A shimmering collision of synth-pop and alt-rock, "better late than never" emerged from a beautifully unforced session and instantly crystallized the LP's central theme: the notion that it's never too late to step into the life you're meant to live. The accompanying music video follows almost monday in New York City surrounded by chaos and constant motion. Suddenly, in a single surreal moment, everything comes to a standstill. Time freezes, the city falls silent, and only the band continues to move, underscoring the song's message of finding clarity amid the noise.

"To me 'better late than never' speaks to that anxious-avoidant part of you that wants something so badly but keeps finding excuses not to go after it," says frontman Dawson Daugherty. "It's something a lot of us struggle with, but I think the biggest regret would be to not even try. At the end of the day, I hope people take whatever they need from this album-but for me it's a reminder to never take anything for granted, and to keep chasing that version of myself that I truly want to be."

"better late than never" follows recent singles "skinny dip" and "no more regrets," offering another glimpse into almost monday's evolving sound ahead of their forthcoming album, THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY, out September 9. Marking a clear evolution from their 2024 debut, DIVE, the new project shifts from capturing the spirit of youth and carefree connection to reflecting on the small, defining moments that shape personal growth while taking a broader view of how far the band has come.

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