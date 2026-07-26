Ja Reezy Joining Chance The Rapper On The Coloring Book 10 Year Anniversary Tour

(The Forefront Group) Fresh off his acclaimed debut album Skiddle Bandana and induction into the 2026 XXL Freshman Class, New Orleans firebrand La Reezy will join Chance the Rapper as direct support on The Coloring Book 10 Year Anniversary Tour, celebrating a decade of the GRAMMY Award-winning artist's groundbreaking Coloring Book mixtape.

The Live Nation-produced North American tour kicks off August 11 in Cleveland and visits major markets including New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Minneapolis, and more before concluding October 11 in Pittsburgh. La Reezy will appear on all tour dates except August 28 in Virginia Beach, VA.

The announcement caps off a landmark year for the 21-year-old rapper, whose debut album, Skiddle Bandana, continues to establish him as one of hip-hop's most exciting new voices. Out now via UnitedMasters, the 13-track project is a fully realized statement of purpose, featuring the previously released singles "Melanate It," "How Did You Love Me," and the VICE-approved "Family Bizzy." Listen HERE.

Throughout Skiddle Bandana, Reezy explores themes of family, relationships, grief, loyalty, and Southern identity with the same care and intentionality that have become hallmarks of his artistic ethos. Drawing from jazz, soul, trap, and the sounds of his hometown, the album expands those personal stories into something larger; rather, a reflection of community, heritage, and the experiences that connect people across generations.

At just 21 years old, La Reezy has built remarkable momentum. Following a breakout 2025 that included four projects, performances alongside Little Simz, an appearance at Camp Flog Gnaw, and co-signs from Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator, J. Cole, Jon Batiste, and Master P, he has carried that momentum with a feature in J. Cole's The Fall Off Magazine, a standout appearance on On The Radar's New Class Cypher Vol. 1, his selection as a member of the 2026 XXL Freshman Class, recognition as an "Up Next" Award recipient from The Hip Hop Museum, and an honor during the 61st Commemoration of Malcolm X at the Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center.

Joining Chance the Rapper on a nationwide tour marks another major milestone for the New Orleans lyricist, placing one of hip-hop's fastest-rising artists in front of audiences across North America as he continues his breakout year.

THE COLORING BOOK 10 TOUR DATES:

Tue, Aug. 11 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

Fri, Aug. 14 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino

Sat, Aug. 15 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Sun, Aug. 16 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Tue, Aug. 18 - New York, NY - SummerStage Central Park

Thu, Aug. 20 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Fri, Aug. 21 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Sat, Aug. 22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sun, Aug. 23 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

Tue, Aug. 25 - Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall

Fri, Aug. 28 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome by Rutter Mills

Sat, Aug. 29 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

Sun, Aug. 30 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Tue, Sept. 1 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

Wed, Sept. 2 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Thu, Sept. 3 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat, Sept. 5 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

Sun, Sept. 6 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Tue, Sept. 8 - Memphis, TN - Satellite Music Hall

Wed, Sept. 9 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

Thu, Sept. 10 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Sat, Sept. 12 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Sun, Sept. 13 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Wed, Sept. 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Thu, Sept. 17 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

Fri, Sept 18 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

Sun, Sept 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Mon, Sept. 21 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

Tue, Sept. 22 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Fri, Sept. 25 - Vancouver, BC - Freedom Mobile Arch

Sat, Sept. 26 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Sun, Sept. 27 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

Tue, Sept. 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

Thu, Oct. 1 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Fri, Oct. 2 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove

Sun, Oct. 4 - Milwaukee, WI - Landmark Credit Union Live

Tue, Oct. 6 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Wed, Oct. 7 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Thu, Oct. 8 - Bentonville, AR - The Momentary

Sat, Oct. 10 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Sun, Oct. 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Citizens Live at The Wylie

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