Ja Reezy Joining Chance The Rapper On The Coloring Book 10 Year Anniversary Tour

(The Forefront Group) Fresh off his acclaimed debut album Skiddle Bandana and induction into the 2026 XXL Freshman Class, New Orleans firebrand La Reezy will join Chance the Rapper as direct support on The Coloring Book 10 Year Anniversary Tour, celebrating a decade of the GRAMMY Award-winning artist's groundbreaking Coloring Book mixtape.
The Live Nation-produced North American tour kicks off August 11 in Cleveland and visits major markets including New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Minneapolis, and more before concluding October 11 in Pittsburgh. La Reezy will appear on all tour dates except August 28 in Virginia Beach, VA.
The announcement caps off a landmark year for the 21-year-old rapper, whose debut album, Skiddle Bandana, continues to establish him as one of hip-hop's most exciting new voices. Out now via UnitedMasters, the 13-track project is a fully realized statement of purpose, featuring the previously released singles "Melanate It," "How Did You Love Me," and the VICE-approved "Family Bizzy." Listen HERE.
Throughout Skiddle Bandana, Reezy explores themes of family, relationships, grief, loyalty, and Southern identity with the same care and intentionality that have become hallmarks of his artistic ethos. Drawing from jazz, soul, trap, and the sounds of his hometown, the album expands those personal stories into something larger; rather, a reflection of community, heritage, and the experiences that connect people across generations.
At just 21 years old, La Reezy has built remarkable momentum. Following a breakout 2025 that included four projects, performances alongside Little Simz, an appearance at Camp Flog Gnaw, and co-signs from Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator, J. Cole, Jon Batiste, and Master P, he has carried that momentum with a feature in J. Cole's The Fall Off Magazine, a standout appearance on On The Radar's New Class Cypher Vol. 1, his selection as a member of the 2026 XXL Freshman Class, recognition as an "Up Next" Award recipient from The Hip Hop Museum, and an honor during the 61st Commemoration of Malcolm X at the Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center.
Joining Chance the Rapper on a nationwide tour marks another major milestone for the New Orleans lyricist, placing one of hip-hop's fastest-rising artists in front of audiences across North America as he continues his breakout year.
THE COLORING BOOK 10 TOUR DATES:
Tue, Aug. 11 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
Fri, Aug. 14 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino
Sat, Aug. 15 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Sun, Aug. 16 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
Tue, Aug. 18 - New York, NY - SummerStage Central Park
Thu, Aug. 20 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Fri, Aug. 21 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
Sat, Aug. 22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
Sun, Aug. 23 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
Tue, Aug. 25 - Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall
Fri, Aug. 28 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome by Rutter Mills
Sat, Aug. 29 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
Sun, Aug. 30 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Tue, Sept. 1 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
Wed, Sept. 2 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Thu, Sept. 3 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Sat, Sept. 5 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
Sun, Sept. 6 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
Tue, Sept. 8 - Memphis, TN - Satellite Music Hall
Wed, Sept. 9 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans
Thu, Sept. 10 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
Sat, Sept. 12 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Sun, Sept. 13 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Wed, Sept. 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Thu, Sept. 17 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim
Fri, Sept 18 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
Sun, Sept 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
Mon, Sept. 21 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live
Tue, Sept. 22 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
Fri, Sept. 25 - Vancouver, BC - Freedom Mobile Arch
Sat, Sept. 26 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
Sun, Sept. 27 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds
Tue, Sept. 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
Thu, Oct. 1 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Fri, Oct. 2 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove
Sun, Oct. 4 - Milwaukee, WI - Landmark Credit Union Live
Tue, Oct. 6 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Wed, Oct. 7 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Thu, Oct. 8 - Bentonville, AR - The Momentary
Sat, Oct. 10 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Sun, Oct. 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Citizens Live at The Wylie
La Reezy Releases His Debut Album 'Skiddle Bandana'
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