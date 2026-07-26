Stream Robyn Hitchcock's New Album 'The Confuser'

(BHM) Robyn Hitchcock has released his eagerly awaited new album, The Confuser, available everywhere now via Tiny Ghost Records. An array of physical variants and new merch is also on offer, including CD, standard black vinyl, limited-edition two-tone vinyl, t-shirt, and a limited-edition signed poster, exclusively at the official Tiny Ghost Records shop.

Hitchcock's 25th solo studio album and first collection of original songs in nearly four years, The Confuser includes such characteristically skewed new favorites as the ebulliently self-proclaiming "I Am This Thing," the dystopic party anthem "My Dead Astronaut," the Bo Diddley beat-crazed "How To Feel Alright," and the classic Brit-rock (as played by Americans) of "Yesterday's Rain."

In his sixth decade as an artist, Robyn Hitchcock manages to still illuminate and mystify, bemuse and philosophize, unlike any other before or since. Recorded at studios in Hitchcock's longtime home base of Nashville USA by Brad Jones (Josh Rouse, Chuck Prophet, Jill Sobule) and Jordan Lehning (Kacey Musgraves, Rodney Crowell, Emma Swift), The Confuser features crack accompaniment from Music City session experts including electric guitarist Jeremy Fetzer (Steelism, Lambchop, Kesha), bass guitarist Todd Bolden, and drummer/percussionist Eric Slick (Dr. Dog, Adrian Belew, Taylor Swift). Special guests include cherished friends Gillian Welch (contributing vocals to "Ghost in Sunlight") and Kimberley Rew (co-founder, with Hitchcock, of The Soft Boys), who lends additional guitar to "Breathless," "How To Feel Alright," "Ghost in Sunlight," and "Growing From The Ruins." The energetically head-on backing propels a dazzlingly dynamic collection of typically perceptive new songs that traverse familiar signposts near and dear to Hitchcock's creative heart - the significance of love, the mysteries of the cosmos, and all the abstract accidents that happen between the luck of birth and the bitter end. From signature autumnal moments like "Breathless" to the jaunty music hall psychedelia of the album-closing "Wasted," The Confuser manifests all the accrued wisdom and hard-earned knowledge of a veteran songwriter, presented with the vivacious gusto and driven delight of an artist still with something to prove. As ever, Hitchcock proudly carries the flame for a particular brand of traditional singer-songcraft, a deeply personal penchant sparked by his Summer of Love adolescence (detailed in his acclaimed first memoir, 1967: How I Got There and Why I Never Left) and furthered throughout the myriad cultural metamorphoses that followed. With The Confuser, Robyn Hitchcock upholds the enduring value of those halcyon influences, while managing once again to imbue it all with his singular wit and keenness of vision.

"One of my roles has been to keep a certain kind of music alive," says Hitchcock. "I didn't invent this field of music, but I've perpetuated it. Arguably, the Soft Boys did that, amongst other things. It wasn't peace and love or 'oh wow, man, look at these trippy flowers,' it wasn't any of that. It was simply a certain kind of sound and a certain kind of feeling that was in those records made between 1965 and 1968 which are now seen as the Big Bang of classic rock, or whatever you want to call it. I've just kept that approach to music alive - verse, chorus, middle eight, harmonies, guitar solos, and free-range lyrics. I'm very lucky to be able to do this. I can't believe I'm still allowed to do it. But nobody's stopped me, and I'm kind of touching wood that I can carry on doing it a bit longer." Stream the album here.

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