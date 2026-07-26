Stream TYLA's New Album 'A*POP'

(Epic) A*POP, the highly-anticipated second studio album from TYLA, whose hitmaking and charisma helped her become one of the most dominant global superstars in all of music in the last two years, has arrived.

The 14-track album, which has been teased and coveted for well over a calendar year, and sports the bonafide hits "CHANEL," "IS IT," "SHE DID IT AGAIN," and "IS IT LOVE," is available now. Stream it here.

In the lead-up to release, TYLA hosted a series of intimate fan listening experiences with YouTube in London, Atlanta and New York, giving fans an exclusive first listen to the album alongside TYLA herself.

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