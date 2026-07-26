Watch Steve Aoki & Reinier Zonneveld's 'On My Own' Video

(Shore Fire Media) Following its debut during a surprise back-to-back set at Tomorrowland, global icon Steve Aoki and Dutch techno powerhouse Reinier Zonneveld officially release their new collaboration, "On My Own," featuring acclaimed vocalist Darla Jade.

Blending Aoki's crossover instincts with Zonneveld's uncompromising techno sound, the driving melodic record pairs soaring vocals with hypnotic synths, euphoric builds, and relentless club energy crafted equally for massive festival stages and late-night dance floors.

The pair first unveiled "On My Own" during a surprise joint performance last weekend on the Dim Mak 30th Anniversary Stage at Tomorrowland, where thousands of fans heard the collaboration for the first time. The record quickly became one of the weekend's standout moments, showcasing the natural chemistry the two artists have developed in the studio.

"It was incredible to celebrate 30 years of Dim Mak on one of the biggest stages in the world," says Steve Aoki. "I've been performing at Tomorrowland for 15 years, and it's become such an important part of both my story and Dim Mak's. Every year the crowd embraces what we're building, so we wanted to make this anniversary celebration truly special. Having Reinier join me to premiere our new collaboration made the moment even more unforgettable."

"Super excited and happy to bring this surprising collaboration to the table!" adds Reinier Zonneveld. "Steve and I have a really good click in the studio, and we've recorded some really cool underground tracks together."

One of techno's most innovative producers and live performers, Reinier Zonneveld continues a packed international summer schedule, bringing his signature live sets to major festivals including Sunrise Festival in Poland, Isle of Summer Beach in Germany, R² Festival in the Netherlands, Creamfields in the U.K., and Decibel Open Air in Italy.

The release also continues the celebration of Dim Mak's landmark 30th anniversary. Throughout 2026, Aoki is commemorating three decades of the influential label with special events, festival takeovers, and the ongoing Dim Mak 30 Tour, including upcoming performances in Tokyo, San Francisco, Minneapolis, New York City, and EDC Orlando.

Steve Aoki Dim Mak 30 Tour

August 14 - Tokyo @ Harajuku Rave Club SUMMER SONIC

September 18 - Milwaukee @ The Rave / Eagles Club

September 19 - San Francisco @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 17 - Minneapolis @ The Armory

October 24 - New York @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

November 6-8 - Orlando @ EDC Orlando

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