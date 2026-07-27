Joy Oladokun Announces The Heavy Things Tour

(Sachs & Co) Joy Oladokun will embark on her extensive "The Heavy Things Tour," with newly confirmed stops at Austin's Scoot Inn, Los Angeles' The Bellwether, Seattle's Moore Theatre, Denver's Paramount Theatre, Chicago's The Vic Theatre, Washington D.C.'s Howard Theatre and Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, among many others.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale this Friday, July 31 at 10:00am local time. The fall shows coincide with the recent reveal of Oladokun's anticipated new album, Hope Is A Heavy Thing, out September 25 via Concord Records. Ahead of the release, Oladokun unveiled a new song from the project, "Kind," this past Friday.

Produced by Oladokun with additional contributions from Nigerian producer Spellz, the new 12-track project marks a bold new chapter, expanding Oladokun's sound while continuing to prove her ability to not only bend genres but also to bridge cultures. Across the album, Oladokun explores identity, connection and self-discovery with the emotional honesty that has become a hallmark of her songwriting. In addition to "Kind" and the previously shared track "Zombie," the album features a collaboration with Nigerian artist Adekunle Gold.

"'To understand your future you have to confront your past.' This is the driving theme behind Hope Is A Heavy Thing," shares Oladokun. "It's a collection of 12 songs that I wrote to help myself find my light again after burning out. Produced in Nashville, New York, and the back of a speeding tour bus, this album is sonically an homage to all of the music that inspires me. On this record you'll find music that nods the brilliance of the Soulquarians, the rawness of Bob Dylan, the rhythms of afrobeats, and the sampling prowess of J Dilla. Not to mention a callback to the Ronettes and a few songs that find inspiration in rock and roll protest music of the 60's and 70's. You'll also find me at the most authentic I've been able to be as an artist. It is a record I wrote for anyone who finds themselves wondering how to hope in these times. Sometimes it means looking back and digging through the muck to find what's worth fighting for again."

Hope Is A Heavy Thing follows Oladokun's critically acclaimed albums in defense of my own happiness (2021), Proof of Life (2023) and Observations From A Crowded Room (2024), which led NPR Music to call Oladokun "one of the great singer-songwriters pushing beyond roots or conventional singer-songwriter music today." Additionally, The New York Times praised, "her songs are conversational and confessional, and her hooky but profound melodies turn her lyrics into mantras," while Consequence declared, "One of the most refreshing voices coming out of Nashville...there's a deeply honest quality to her music that makes her hard to shake."

Oladokun is one of today's most compelling genre-defying voices, using deeply vulnerable songwriting to seamlessly connect folk, soul, pop and rock with striking emotional clarity. A queer Black musician and daughter of Nigerian immigrants, Oladokun has become a vital cultural voice, writing songs that explore identity, faith, mental health, and social justice with honesty and restraint. She earned a nomination for Americana Artist of the Year and her protest anthem, "i see america," was a finalist for the Recording Academy's Special Merit Award for Best Song for Social Change. Oladokun has performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS Saturday Morning's "Saturday Sessions," TODAY, PBS' Austin City Limits and NPR Music's "Tiny Desk (Home) Concert" series. Widely respected by her peers, Oladokun has collaborated with artists such as Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Maxo Kream, Jack Antonoff, Jason Isbell and Noah Kahan and has joined Isbell, Kahan, John Mayer, Hozier, My Morning Jacket, Tyler Childers, Pink Sweat$, Leon Bridges and Manchester Orchestra on the road.

JOY OLADOKUN CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, July 31 at 10:00am local time

August 15-Nashville, TN-Grand Ole Opry House

August 28-Portland, OR-Topaz Farm

October 5-Dallas, TX-State Fair of Texas 2026

October 16-Houston, TX-The Heights Theater

October 17-Austin, TX-Scoot Inn

October 20-Phoenix, AZ-Crescent Ballroom

October 21-San Diego, CA-The Observatory North Park

October 23- Los Angeles, CA-The Bellwether

October 25- San Francisco, CA-Castro Theatre

October 27- Portland, OR-Aladdin Theater

October 29-Vancouver, BC-Hollywood Theatre

October 30-Seattle, WA-Moore Theatre

November 2-Salt Lake City, UT-The Complex - The Grand

November 4-Denver, CO-Paramount Theatre

November 6-Lawrence, KS-The Granada Theater

November 7-St. Paul, MN-Palace Theatre

November 8-Chicago, IL-The Vic Theatre

November 11-Brooklyn, NY-Warsaw Concerts

November 12-Ardmore, PA-Ardmore Music Hall

November 13-Washington, D.C.-Howard Theatre

November 15-Saxapahaw, NC- Haw River Ballroom

November 17-Charlotte, NC-Neighborhood Theatre

November 18-Atlanta, GA-Variety Playhouse

November 19-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium

April 25-Miramar Beach, FL-Moon Crush

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